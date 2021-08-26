Do Baths Really Get You Clean? The Interesting Answer May Surprise You

Soaking in a bath has a ton of benefits, such as relieving sore muscles, lowering your blood pressure and alleviating stress. However, the ultimate question remains, do baths really get you clean, or are you just sitting in your own filth? Well, when it comes down to it, it seems like there’s more answers than one.

How Clean Are You?

First, we need to consider our own level of cleanliness. Did you just pull weeds and mulch your flowerbed in Kentucky in the middle of August? Is mudwrestling your favorite pastime? If so, you should take a shower.

Obviously, you’ll be bathing in your own filth if you’re covered in dirt, sweat, and other grime and decide to take a bath. However, if you’re just soaking in the tub after a long day at the office or other regular daily activities, then a bath may be preferable.

How Clean Is Your Tub?

This question is a little more concerning and can vary widely.

Safehome.org is comprised of a team of safety and security experts. The website gives recommendations, product reviews, and publishes data-driven research to keep your home safer and more secure.

Safehome.org conducted a study of bacteria found in three home bathrooms. They also surveyed over 500 people to compare their bathroom habits to learn what might cause the bacteria growth.

There were cleaner areas in the bathroom, and in these three bathrooms, the bathtub was not one of them. Cleaner areas in the bathrooms included the sink faucet and interior doorknob. Bathtub (or shower) floors and shower curtains contained the most harmful bacteria.

Gram-negative bacteria, which includes e-Coli and salmonella, among many other types of bacteria, were found on all three bathtub floors and shower curtains. Habits that contributed to the unsanitary conditions were simply cleaning less than recommended. Of the people surveyed, women reportedly cleaned their bathrooms four times a month and men only 2.8 times a month.

(UfaBizPhoto / Shutterstock)

Your bathroom cleaning routine definitely contributes to whether or not you will get clean if you opt to take a bath. Wiping surfaces with antibacterial wipes daily and cleaning the whole bathroom regularly will help alleviate any fears of bacteria lurking in your bathroom.

The Bottom Line

According to Hygiene Expert, taking a bath can actually get you really clean. “The steam created from a bath can help open the pores and loosen the dirt from the tiny glands of the skin, aiding in dirt removal,” according to the website.

Assuming your bathroom cleaning routine is above par and as long as you’re not completely filthy, the bottom line is yes! Taking a bath can actually get you clean.