Do Angelina Jolie’s Financial Woes Mean Brad Pitt Could Get Full Custody Of Shiloh?

Could Angelina Jolie lose custody of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt? One tabloid claims that Jolie’s financial woes could result in Brad Pitt getting custody of their firstborn. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Shiloh And Brad: Living Together Again’

According to Woman’s Day, Angelina Jolie’s financial problems may finally bring an end to the still-ongoing custody battle with Brad Pitt. An insider said, “Brad’s feeling quietly confident that he’ll see more of the younger children in the future, and his greatest hope is that Shiloh…may even speak up to say she wants to move in with her dear old dad.” Friends of Pitt “think Ange is struggling with the pressure” that comes with a custody battle.

Jolie recently sold a Winston Churchill painting that had been a gift from Pitt, which a source says proves “she needs the money. She’s living off royalties and well outside her means right now because she’s not working.” Pitt remains unfazed, with a source saying “he’s doing really well… and the longer she drags out the custody battle, the more chances he has to show the judge how much he’s changed for the better.”

She Doesn’t Need The Money

It’s true that Jolie recently sold an original Winston Churchill painting for millions, but ask yourself: would you keep every gift your ex-husband got you? That decision was not financially motivated, as Jolie is not strapped for a cash. This story is simply using the news about this painting as a smokescreen for an unrelated hit piece about Jolie.

We just busted an extremely similar story about Jolie begging friends for work, but it’s a completely bogus narrative. A source close to Jolie assures Gossip Cop that Angelina Jolie isn’t going broke. Contrary to this tabloid saying “she’s not working,” Jolie has starred in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, The One And Only Ivan, and Marvel’s Eternals in the last couple of years. Disney-money is pouring in for the successful producer, so this story of financial tumult is just ridiculous.

Other Bogus Jolie Stories

Woman’s Day is the same tabloid that once claimed Pitt and Jolie were calling the divorce off. That’s comically false, as is its story about Jolie moving to London to keep her children from Pitt. Jolie is still in California, and the current custody situation makes moving out of the country pretty much impossible.

The less said about this tabloids story about Jolie dating Evan Rachel Wood the better. This is the last source you should trust for news about the Hackers star. Jolie is not broke and is not selling her ex-husband’s gifts to stave off financial ruin.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Headed For $270 Million Divorce, ‘Living Separate Lives’

Last Chance To Get 40% Off FabFitFun Spring Box – Check Out Our Top Picks!

Could Tucker Carlson Be Canceled With Kaleigh McEnany’s Arrival At Fox?

Prince William, Kate Middleton Headed To Los Angeles To Confront Prince Harry And Meghan Markle?

Dove Cameron’s Shirtless Outtakes Look Even Better Than The Final Product