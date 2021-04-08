How Many Kids Does DMX Have? The Truth About DMX’s Children And His Surprising Net Worth

The hip-hop world was rocked by the recent news that DMX went into a vegetative state. The Grammy-nominated rapper has suffered from drug addiction throughout his career. He’s also had some public legal battles, landing him in jail multiple times. As another challenging chapter unfolds, many fans are wondering about DMX’s children. How many does he have, and how has a rollercoaster life impacted DMX’s net worth? Gossip Cop did some digging to uncover the truth about DMX’s kids and net worth.

DMX Recently Suffered A Massive Heart Attack

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, suffered a heart attack on Friday, April 2, 2021. Fans, family, and friends have rallied around the rapper to show their support. As of right now, he remains in a coma and is on life support, according to a report by NBC News. Doctors plan to perform brain function tests, and the hip-hop community is standing by for updates on his condition.

This isn’t the first health scare for the “Party Up” rapper. Back in 2016, DMX was found unconscious in a New York hotel parking lot. At the time, his team said that the health scare was related to an asthma attack. However, other sources indicated a drug overdose. Medics on the scene reportedly performed CPR and injected him with Narcan, which brought him back to consciousness. Narcan is a drug used to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose.

Over the years, DMX has been transparent about his struggles with addiction. In an interview on Talib Kweli’s People Party Show, he opened up about being tricked into smoking crack by his mentor. He was only 14 years old at the time, and he thought he was just smoking marijuana. During the interview, he said, “Why would you do that to a child? He was like 30, and he knew I looked up to him. Why would you do that to someone who looks up to you?”

Some of DMX’s Kids Have Visited Him In The Hospital At His Bedside

DMX is reportedly fighting for his life at White Plains Hospital in New York. Hundreds of fans rallied outside of the medical facility to show their support. According to a report published by Page Six, nurses and fans at the medical facility have been crossing their arms in an “X” to show solidarity. Everyone is pulling for him.

Of course, fans are anxious for updates on the rapper, but his family is what’s most important during this sensitive time. DMX has many children, and according to a report by TMZ, they are by his side at the hospital. The mothers of some of his children are also at White Plains to show their support, including his fiance Desiree Lindstrom, his ex-wife Tashera Simmons, and ex-girlfriend Yadira Borrego.

DMX Has Had Fifteen Children Throughout His Life

DMX has a tattoo on his neck of Exodus 1:7. It says, “Be fruitful and multiply and your children will inherit the world.” He told GQ about his tattoo during an interview in 2019, and it’s appropriate considering how many children he actually has. DMX, who is 50 years old, has 15 kids. He was married to his ex-wife Tashera Simmons for 14 years, and they share four children. The other eleven kids are from a handful of different relationships throughout his life. Here’s a breakdown of the X family tree.

Exodus

The bible verse on DMX’s neck is clearly an inspiration for his youngest son. Exodus Simmons was born in 2016, and it’s DMX’s first child with his fiance, Desiree Lindstrom. Entertainment Tonight reported that Lindstrom announced the birth on her Facebook page saying, “I am so in love with his little feet thank u God.”

When Lindstrom went into labor, DMX was in Arizona. He missed the delivery but allegedly rushed to New York to meet his new baby. He’ll be 5 this year.

Aaliyah

DMX introduced the world to his baby Aaliyah during a 2011 appearance on BET’s 106 & Park. He named his daughter after the late Aaliyah Houghton, who tragically passed away in a plane crash in 2001. “This is my own personal, special tribute to Aaliyah,” the rapper said before presenting his little bundle of joy. At this point, she’s probably about ten. It’s unclear who Aaliyah’s mother is.

Xavier

DMX was married to Tashera Simmons from 1999 to 2014. During that time, they had four kids. The oldest is Xavier at 28 years old. Judging by his Instagram, he seems to have inherited his dad’s creative genes. He was featured in a movie, and he wrote a book called Perils & Promise.

Tacoma

Tacoma Simmons is 20. He doesn’t have a public Instagram account, but his bio indicates that he’s a musical composer. In 2019, his mother posted a picture of him on her Instagram page to wish him off to college.

Sean

18-year-old Sean also keeps a low profile, opting to keep his Instagram private. Judging by his profile photo, it seems like he’s a football player. Although he doesn’t live his life in the spotlight, his mother has shared pictures of him on Instagram.

Praise Mary Ella

The youngest of Tashera and DMX’s children is Praise Mary Ella Simmons. She is a 15-year old. Not much is known about the youngster, but just like her siblings, Tashera shared pictures of her on Instagram back in 2019. We can assume that she leads a pretty normal life like her brothers.

Sonovah Junior

One of DMX’s kids is Sonovah Junior. She’s a youngster but seems to be already following in her dad’s footsteps by dabbling into music. A few weeks ago, DMX shared a post to his Instagram promoting his daughter’s song, “I Hate Zoom.”

The Other Children

Rounding out DMX’s family tree is a handful of unidentified children. In an interview with Essence, Tashera confirmed that DMX fathered six children outside of their marriage. Not much is known about the other kids, making it difficult to understand the exact details of the family tree.

We know that he has one kid with a woman named Monique Wayne. Billboard reported that she gave birth to a baby boy in April 2004, and DNA tests proved that DMX was the father. A few years later, DMX claimed that Wayne raped him while he slept. She successfully sued him for $1.5 million in a defamation lawsuit.

DMX has two kids with model Yadira Borrego. According to The Sun, Borrego had an on-again-off-again relationship with the “Party Up” rapper for years. She occasionally shares pictures of their two kiddos on her Instagram page.

DMX Is Leaving Behind A Troubling Net Worth

With huge hits in his discography like “X Gon’ Give It to Ya” and “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem,” you might think that DMX’s children are positioned for a huge inheritance. However, some very public ups and downs have directly impacted DMX’s net worth.

In 2013, the rapper filed for bankruptcy. He listed $50,000 in assets in the filing and between $1 million and $10 million in liabilities. Some of those obligations included $1.24 million in child support and $24,000 on an auto lease.

A few years later, DMX found himself in more financial trouble. He was accused of tax fraud after not filing any tax returns between 2010 and 2015. He pleaded guilty to $1.4 million in tax fraud and was sentenced to one year in prison. The rapper served his time, but he still had to pay $2.3 million for the taxes owed.

Between the bankruptcy and the legal issues, DMX’s net worth is an estimated -$1 million. Yes, that’s a negative net worth. While it’s unclear how DMX’s negative net worth will impact his children, it’s safe to say there isn’t a huge fortune for them to inherit.