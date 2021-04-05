Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

DMX wears a black t shirt on stage as he performs News DMX Has A Long And Tragic History With Drug And Alcohol Abuse

DMX has been hospitalized after drug overdose on Friday night triggered a heart attack. The 50-year-old rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is now in a vegetative state and on life support. Through the years, DMX has landed in a number of troublesome situations with the law due to his substance abuse issues, though […]

 by Gossip Cop Staff
Meghan Markle making a funny face, sitting with Queen Elizabeth looking very serious. Royals Meghan Markle Confronted Queen Elizabeth, Told Her To ‘Drop Dead’?

Did Meghan Markle tell Queen Elizabeth to die? One cover story claimed the Duchess of Sussex blasted Queen Elizabeth and said she and Prince Harry were bigger than the royal family. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Spoiled Meghan’s Mean Meltdown!’ Last year, the National Enquirer ran a cover story about Markle telling Queen Elizabeth to “drop dead.” […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Ken Jeong is smiling and wearing a suit, standing with his wife, Tran Jeong, who is wearing an orange dress. Celebrities How Ken Jeong’s Wife, Tran Jeong, Influenced His Performance In ‘The Hangover’

Comedian Ken Jeong has an impressive Hollywood resume. In addition to starring in sitcoms like Community and Dr. Ken, he serves as a panelist on Fox’s The Masked Singer and hosts I Can See Your Voice, another singing competition show. But he’s perhaps best known for his role as Leslie Chow in The Hangover film […]

 by Jane Andrews
John Travolta poses with late wife Kelly Preston and their daughter, Ella Bleu News John Travolta’s Daughter Just Turned 21, See Photo Of Her Now

John Travolta’s oldest child, Ella Bleu, celebrated her 21st birthday over the weekend. Ella, who recently appeared in a Super Bowl commercial with her famous father, has grown up before our very eyes. Although she shares her dad’s dark coloring, there’s something about her face that makes her look just like her mom, Kelly Preston.  […]

 by Brianna Morton
News

DMX Has A Long And Tragic History With Drug And Alcohol Abuse

G
Gossip Cop Staff
3:23 pm, April 5, 2021
DMX wears a black t shirt on stage as he performs
(hurricanehank/Shutterstock.com)

DMX has been hospitalized after drug overdose on Friday night triggered a heart attack. The 50-year-old rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is now in a vegetative state and on life support. Through the years, DMX has landed in a number of troublesome situations with the law due to his substance abuse issues, though those issues pale before this latest tragedy.

DMX’s History With Drug Abuse

DMX was introduced to hard drugs at a young age. In an interview with Talib Kweli, the “Party Up (Up in Here)” rapper said that his drug abuse started when he was just 14-years-old after his mentor gave him a crack-laced blunt without telling him what was in it. “Why would you do that to a child?” DMX asked, his eyes misty. “He was like 30 and he knew I looked up to him. Why would you do that to someone who looks up to you?”

It was soon after that experience that DMX began running into legal trouble. He was first sentenced to prison in 1986 for stealing a dog from a junkyard. Even after he became a public figure, DMX struggled to stay on the right side of the law, with the struggle, unfortunately, playing out far too often in the public eye. His drug problems persisted through the years and he was charged multiple times for possession, most often of marijuana. 

Another frequent charge against the rapper was for DUIs. Oftentimes, DMX would also be cited for driving without a license, or with a suspended one, and reckless driving. Between 2000 to 2015, he was arrested over 20 times for everything from animal cruelty to outstanding child support payments. 

In 2017, while he was on trial for tax fraud, DMX relapsed on cocaine and Oxycodone after leaving a drug treatment program that had been ordered by the court. Though he was originally free pending his sentencing, the judge on the case ordered the rapper remanded to jail.

As of right now, DMX remains hospitalized and his family, including some of his children, have flocked to his side in his time of need. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has complicated the family’s ability to visit with the rapper, though some, including his fiancee Desiree Lindstrom, and his mom, Arnett Simmons have managed to see him. Fans have also set up outside the hospital in New York in a vigil for DMX’s recovery and to show the family their support. That’s exactly what the family needs in this unbelievably tragic moment.

More News From Gossip Cop

Madonna Stuns In Sexy, Shirtless Photo

Amal And George Clooney Giving Marriage ‘One Last Shot’ As He Prepares To Get Into Politics?

Luciana Barroso: The Untold Truth About Matt Damon’s Wife

Halle Berry’s Favorite Skin Tool Explains How She Looks Ageless At 54

Robert Wagner ‘Fading Fast’ At Age 91?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.