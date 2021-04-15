Disney Parks Just Made This Major Change

In an effort to create a more “inclusive” workplace, Disney theme parks have released a new set of rules for its cast members to follow. These new rules will allow for more flexibility when it comes to “gender-inclusive hairstyles” and also permits visible, but appropriate, tattoos to be displayed. This set of changes has been a long time coming and will completely change how Disney theme parks look, and feel, for years to come.

The Major Change Coming To Disney Theme Parks

To make sure that Disney theme parks are a pleasure to visit for both guests and employees alike, Disney has implemented new rules for cast members to follow that are much more relaxed than they’ve previously been. Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro announced the changes in a blog post.

He explained that the company had spent 16 months working with focus groups made up of employees to figure out how to make the workplace more inclusive to people from all walks of life. He also touched on what those changes would mean for those who work in the parks.

“Our new approach provides greater flexibility with respect to forms of personal expression surrounding gender-inclusive hairstyles, jewelry, nail styles, and costume choices; and allowing appropriate visible tattoos,” D’Amaro wrote. In order to keep up with a changing world, D’Amaro explained, the company would have to change as well.

“We’re updating them to not only remain relevant in today’s workplace, but also enable our cast members to better express their cultures and individuality at work.” This has to be an exciting moment for employees, who have struggled the last year to adapt to changes brought about by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. These latest changes have been a lot more positive, which is something everyone needs after the difficulties of the last year.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince William Secretly Coronated King As Queen Elizabeth Plans To Step Down?



Why Prince Harry Won’t Salute At Prince Philip’s Funeral



Report: ‘Frail And Feeble’ Ozzy Osbourne Headed ‘To The Grave’



This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021



Katie Holmes Planning Wedding At Historic New York Church?