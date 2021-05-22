‘Disgraced’ Ellen DeGeneres Can’t Get A-Lister Guests For Final Season Of Talk Show?

Is Ellen DeGeneres‘ last season of her talk show looking like a bust? That the story one tabloid is pushing. Gossip Cop investigates the story.

Ellen DeGeneres Going Out On A Low Note?

After a rough year of harassment allegations and bad press, Ellen DeGeneres has decided that the next season of her talk show will be her last. But after such a long and iconic run, it’s likely that DeGeneres is looking to make the last season count. That being said, the events of the last year may prevent her from doing so. A recent edition of In Touch reports that DeGeneres is struggling to book A-list guests for her final season.

According to the tabloid’s insider, while DeGeneres maintains that she is ending her show to work on other things, “the backlash over the harassment allegations and plummeting ratings forced her to quit.” The talk show host that used to rake in endless celebrity guests is allegedly struggling to get her next season up off the ground.

“She’s lost a lot of her A-list supporters,” spills the source, “Many of the big stars don’t want anything to do with her since she’s been disgraced.” DeGeneres reportedly has her work cut out for her if she wants her last season to count. “She wants to go out on a high note with a season full of amazing guests, but it won’t be easy,” explains the insider.

Ellen DeGeneres Forced To Quit?

No, Ellen DeGeneres was not forced to quit her show. When asked if she was quitting over her recent scandals in an interview with Today, DeGeneres responded, “If it was why I was quitting, I would have not come back this year.” The comedienne admitted that the events of the last year undoubtedly took a toll on her and she considered not coming back, but she wanted to “be an example of strength and perseverance.”

DeGeneres also disputed the whispers that her ratings were dropping because of her scandals by noting that all talk shows have experienced ratings drops. The host explained that “everything in television is down. It’s got nothing to do with why I’m leaving. If I was having fun, I would do this show with nobody watching.” Clearly, DeGeneres was not being chased off of her show, but rather decided to move on from it.

Finally, the allegation that Ellen DeGeneres is struggling to book guests is simply false. In just the last week, DeGeneres welcomed the likes of Wanda Wykes, Stacey Abrams, and Oprah Winfrey to her show. How can you get any more A-list than Oprah Winfrey? Clearly, the tabloid didn’t do its research before it added more slander to DeGeneres’ name.

The Tabloid On Ellen DeGeneres

It’s worth noting that In Touch has gotten it wrong about DeGeneres before. Gossip Cop debunked the tabloid’s story that Portia De Rossi walked out on DeGeneres. The magazine also claimed that DeGeneres had moved in with Courteney Cox to give de Rossi some space. It’s obvious that the publication cares little for the facts when it comes to DeGeneres.

