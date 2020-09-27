Did Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott Move In Together?

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Are Shacking Up?

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott began dating after the two met while shooting Carpool Karaoke in 2019. Before this, Deschanel was married to Jacob Pechenik for four years, while Scott dated Jacinta Kuznetsov for three years. Around this time last year, Star reported Deschanel and Scott took their relationship to the next level by hastily moving together. An insider dished to the outlet the actress and contractor weren’t wasting any time because they felt it was “the right thing to do,” and “natural.” The magazine didn’t offer where the two would be living since Scott resides in Las Vegas and Deschanel lives in Los Angeles.