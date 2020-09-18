Did You Miss Jennifer Aniston's 'Tell-All' Interview Last Year?

So, Where Was This "Shocking" Interview? We Have The Answer

At the time, when Gossip Cop looked into the suspicious tale, a few things didn’t quite add up. Where and when was this interview supposed to take place? A big celebrity like Aniston doing a tell-all would’ve caught the eye of every news outlet in America, but oddly enough, no other publications made any mention of this “bombshell” interview. And there is also the glaring issue that a year has gone by and there hasn’t been any interview given by Aniston that touched on any of these bogus topics. Moreover, Gossip Cop has corrected the notion that Aniston and Pitt are rekindling their romance many, many times. In fact, it was recently revealed that Brad Pitt is rumored to be dating the German model, Nicole Poturalski.