Did Tom Cruise Really Leave Scientology To Reunite With Daughter?

365 days ago a tabloid reported that Tom Cruise had left the Church of Scientology so he could reunite with his daughter Suri Cruise. Cruise is the face of the controversial organization, so this news would have been inescapable. Gossip Cop is looking back on that rumor to see if we got it right.
According to In Touch, Cruise “saw a photo of Suri looking all grown up, and it changed everything.” A so-called source said that should Cruise ever leave Scientology, it would be for his daughter. Cruise had to watch out though, as Church leaders “know [his] darkest secrets from auditing sessions. It'd be his worst nightmare if they got out.”
This story was both bogus and a bit of a bait and switch. The cover says he was leaving the Church, but the article was about why he would leave the Church if he ever did so. Those aren’t the same thing, but it’s not surprising for this tabloid to go with the more scandalous headline over whatever it’s actually writing about.
Cruise has dedicated his life to Scientology for decades. He has never shown any interest in leaving the church, nor is there any sign that he and Suri would reunite. Gossip Cop busted this story as just another tabloid tall tale about Tom and Suri Cruise and the possibility of reconciliation. In the year since this story came out, Cruise continues to be an ambassador for the church, and Suri continues to live her life without him.
In Touch ran a very similar story about John Travolta leaving Scientology after his wife Kelly Preston died. Once again, the tabloid used loved ones as a way of pulling celebrities out of the church. Once again, Gossip Cop pointed out that Scientology is an integral part of these celebrities’ lives, and there was no evidence to suggest otherwise.
This tabloid used Scientology to sell magazines once again in its story about Leah Remini podcasting with Katie Holmes. Remini famously left the church and has been an outspoken critic, but Holmes never talks about Scientology or her ex-husband publicly. Holmes’ rep told Gossip Cop on the record that this story was “untrue.”
For a lighter but still bogus story, this tabloid recently said Cruise was secretly dating Vanessa Kirby, one of his Mission: Impossible 7 co-stars. The tabloid confused a fiction kiss for a real one, and Kirby herself quashed the rumor. This tabloid clearly has no insight into Cruise’s personal life, or it would know that he has no plans to leave the Church of Scientology.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.