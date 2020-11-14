Did Tom Cruise Really Leave Scientology To Reunite With Daughter?

Cruise has dedicated his life to Scientology for decades. He has never shown any interest in leaving the church, nor is there any sign that he and Suri would reunite. Gossip Cop busted this story as just another tabloid tall tale about Tom and Suri Cruise and the possibility of reconciliation. In the year since this story came out, Cruise continues to be an ambassador for the church, and Suri continues to live her life without him.