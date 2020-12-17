Did Taylor Swift And Emma Stone Feud Over Wedding Plans?

Did Taylor Swift and Emma Stone butt heads over their wedding plans last year? Gossip Cop took a look into the suspicious story when it came out. Now that the year is coming to a close, we’re taking a look back at the report.
365 days ago, Heat purported Emma Stone and Taylor Swift had a falling out because they were caught up in a “bridal battle.” According to the magazine, the singer and the actress were going to “race to the altar” even though Swift wasn’t, and still isn’t, engaged. Yet, an insider revealed, “Emma and Taylor both said they would like to get married next year, which means they suddenly found themselves at war over planning their weddings.”
The source continued, “Taylor got wind that Emma had sent out a few early invites to some of their mutual celebrity friends, and it immediately triggered her into speeding things up with her own plans. As she and Joe were together longer, Taylor felt that it's her who should get married first. But at the moment, in terms of planning and making decisions, Emma seemed to be way ahead."
The informant further disclosed Tayler was worried her mutual friends with Stone, such as Jennifer Lawrence, wouldn’t show up to her wedding “if the dates were too close together.” The tipster added Stone “didn’t feel she should change anything about her wedding plans - she's not sure if Taylor and Joe will definitely get married yet, so she didn't see why she should wait."
Gossip Cop busted the phony report when it came out, and a year later, our verdict on the story hasn’t changed. The only piece of truth to the story is that Emma Stone did marry Dave McCary this year, but Stone didn't marry McCary to spite Taylor Swift or to "beat her to the altar." Additionally, as we noted while Swift is in a serious relationship with Joe Alwyn, the two are not engaged. Also, this isn’t Bridal Wars, the notion that Stone and Swift were competing to get married first is just plain ridiculous.
Gossip Cop should point out that this wasn’t the only time Heat got it wrong about Taylor Swift and Emma Stone. Last year, the publication was busted by us for claiming Emma Stone and Richard Madden were dating. A few months ago, we corrected a story from the tabloid that alleged Swift planned to elope with Alwyn via Zoom. Clearly, the magazine can’t even keep up with its lies and silly stories.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
The Truth Behind The Heavily Rumored Divorce Between Joel And Victoria Osteen
Julia Roberts Dumped By Husband Via Text Message?
Report: Jennifer Aniston 'Dropping Hints' She's Engaged To Brad Pitt
Report: Barbra Streisand 'Blindsided' By Divorce Papers
Dolly Parton Reacts To Melissa Villasenor's 'SNL' Impression Of Her