Did Suri Cruise Move In With Her Dad Tom Cruise Last Summer?

Did Suri Cruise choose to live with her father, Tom Cruise, last summer? That was the story one tabloid was pushing this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the rumor.

Suri Cruise Moving Into Scientology Compound?

Twelve months ago, Star reported that Suri Cruise had spoken up and decided she wanted to move in with her dad Tom Cruise. The 14-year-old daughter of Cruise and Katie Holmes had been living with her mother since her parents’ divorce in 2012, so what changed? According to the tabloid’s insider, “Tom and Suri talk a lot. And he’s always trusted that they’d have time to bond in person at some point. He’s thrilled that the time is finally here.” The magazine alleged Holmes wasn’t saying no quite yet, but was taking some time to mull over the idea.

While Cruise and Holmes were reportedly in a agreeance that New York City life with her mother was the best thing for Suri, the magazine asserted that Cruise never intended for the arrangement to be permanent. An insider explained, “He’s tried to keep an open dialogue goin as much as possible.” The source noted that Holmes had her reservations about the whole arrangement, but she knew Cruise wouldn’t push his religion onto Suri. Instead, both parents had decided it was best to let her decide on her own if she wants to join the Church of Scientology when she’s old enough.

Suri Cruise ‘Gearing Up For A Summer To Remember’?

So, did Suri ever move in with Tom Cruise? Gossip Cop pointed out at the time that the disreputable tabloid had completely fabricated the story. Thankfully, we were able to get in touch with a representative for Holmes who denied the story in its entirety. While it was clear then that the tabloid was inventing drama for the family, it’s even more apparent now.

In the time since this article was published, not a single one of the tabloid’s claims has amounted to anything. No other reputable source has reported on Suri’s alleged desire to move in with Tom Cruise. Furthermore, there’s no evidence to suggest Suri spent any of her summer with her dad. Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise still reside in New York City, and it doesn’t look like they plan to change that any time soon.

An Old Hat For The Tabloids

Besides, Star has been pushing this story for a while. In 2018, the tabloid alleged that Tom Cruise was trying to take Suri from Katie Holmes on Christmas. Then, the magazine claimed that Holmes was letting Suri reunite with Cruise after six years apart. And then, the publication claimed again that Cruise was trying to get Suri for the holidays. Obviously, the magazine is so eager for a Suri-Tom Cruise reunion that it keeps jumping the gun. With that in mind, it’s unlikely anything the tabloid is saying about Suri Cruise holds any truth.

