Did Selena Gomez and Niall Horan Finally Started Dating Last Year?

Before the story even came out, Horan addressed the rumors about his speculated romance with Gomez and stated he wasn’t dating anyone at the time. "I’m focusing on the job at the minute, but I mean, it’s not like you ever go out of the way to properly look for it, a girlfriend,” the singer stated during an interview with Australia’s Hit 90.9 radio. Horan spoke on the rumors again most recently while on KIIS FM's The Kyle and Jackie O Show. “I remember I saw this stupid article a while ago of her walking out of my house or walking into my house or something like that and everyone was like, ''Oh they're together.” There were also about 15 other people there for a barbecue. It's just typical absolute useless nonsense,” the singer stated.