Did Selena Gomez and Niall Horan Finally Started Dating Last Year?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Selena Gomez and Niall Horan were “finally” dating. Gossip Cop busted the bogus story when it came out. Looking back, it's clear the tabloid had no idea what it was talking about.
On May 30, 2019, Life & Style alleged Gomez and Horan went from being platonic friends to a couple after reconnecting at a mutual friend’s wedding in February. Dubbing Gomez a “Bad Liar” which was a playful nod to her song, the outlet contended Gomez had lied previously about dating Horan. The publication asserted the two had “always been close” but something changed.
"They've been chatting a lot more than usual,” a so-called source told the outlet. The supposed source continued that the One Direction singer has been “nothing but supportive” of Gomez which has earned her loved one’s “seal of approval” for the alleged relationship. However, the only "lying" going on was from the tabloid. The only piece of truth to the article was that the two singers attended their mutual friend Courtney Barry’s wedding in February, the rest of the story was completely fabricated. Not only was there no substantial evidence to support Selena Gomez and Niall Horan dating, but Gossip Cop also checked in with a mutual pal of our’s and Gomez’s who confirmed the story wasn’t accurate.
Before the story even came out, Horan addressed the rumors about his speculated romance with Gomez and stated he wasn’t dating anyone at the time. "I’m focusing on the job at the minute, but I mean, it’s not like you ever go out of the way to properly look for it, a girlfriend,” the singer stated during an interview with Australia’s Hit 90.9 radio. Horan spoke on the rumors again most recently while on KIIS FM's The Kyle and Jackie O Show. “I remember I saw this stupid article a while ago of her walking out of my house or walking into my house or something like that and everyone was like, ''Oh they're together.” There were also about 15 other people there for a barbecue. It's just typical absolute useless nonsense,” the singer stated.
Additionally, this wasn’t the first time Life & Style made up fictitious stories about Gomez. In November 2017, the outlet was busted by Gossip Cop for alleging Gomez was going to be a pregnant bride when marrying Justin Beiber. The dubious story purported Gomez and Bieber were "making plans to get married and start a family as soon as possible” and so-called insiders expected Gomez to be a pregnant bride. The story was obviously completely inaccurate.
Gossip Cop also corrected the publication for insinuating that Gomez was going to be a pregnant bride at her so-called wedding to The Weekend. The tabloid was trying to recycle the same tale but use another former flame of Gomez’s. Just like we found no truth to Gomez marrying The Weekend, let alone being pregnant by him, we also found nothing accurate about her marrying Bieber as well. The publication was taking wild shots in the dark at Gomez regarding her personal life.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.