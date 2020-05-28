Did Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Get Married At Hugh Jackman's House?

While this all sounded like an event to remember, it was just a figment of the tabloid’s imagination. The story came out a year ago, and while Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost still planning to get married, they never were planning on doing it at Hugh Jackman’s estate in the Hampton's. Gossip Cop checked in with a spokesperson for Johansson at the time who confirmed the story was untrue. Even though Johansson and Jost has been subjected to various rumors, the couple are still very much together and engaged.