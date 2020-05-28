Did Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Get Married At Hugh Jackman's House?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were going to tie the knot at Hugh Jackman’s house. This never happened. Gossip Cop busted the phony story when it came out. Looking back, it’s evident the outlet was clueless and in its claim.
On May 28, 2019, Woman’s Day alleged Johansson and Jost were having a lavish wedding thrown for them by Jackman. The story asserted the betrothed couple were spending $1.5 million for their wedding that would be hosted by Jackman and his wife, at their East Hampton vacation home. "Colin loves to party. It's one of the things that drew Scarlett to him, so they're working on making it the wedding of the year,” a supposed insider told the outlet.
As for the wedding's guest list, the magazine claimed many celebrities were set to attend, including Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, Brie Larson, and Chris Hemsworth. "Johansson's going all out, with plans for a fireworks display and a concert with the likes of Tom Waits and Stevie Wonder,” the so-called insider continued. The unnamed source spilled on other questionable details about the supposed event, such as the head chef from the New York restaurant The Odeon was going to cater a "six-course dinner featuring all her favorite dishes." The dubious insider also maintained that Johansson was working with Marchesa to design her wedding gown.
While this all sounded like an event to remember, it was just a figment of the tabloid’s imagination. The story came out a year ago, and while Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost still planning to get married, they never were planning on doing it at Hugh Jackman’s estate in the Hampton's. Gossip Cop checked in with a spokesperson for Johansson at the time who confirmed the story was untrue. Even though Johansson and Jost has been subjected to various rumors, the couple are still very much together and engaged.
This also wouldn’t be the first time Woman’s Day concocted a silly tale that involved Hugh Jackman. Earlier this year, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Jackman’s wife was upset that he was flirting with Brooke Shields. After Jackman and Shields were spotted running into one another in New York, the publication maintained that Jackman’s wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, was not thrilled about the encounter. Gossip Cop, however, checked in with a rep for Jackman who confirmed the story was false. The encounter was exactly what it appeared to be, two friends running into each other on the street, and nothing more.
A few months later, Gossip Cop dismissed the outlet for incorrectly stating Jackman and Furness were having marriage problems because he was spotted without a wedding ring. The idea that the actor was having any issues in his marriage just because he was seen without his ring was ludicrous. Gossip Cop investigated the narrative and found no truth to it at all. The couple were not having problems, nor are they now. Jackman isn't planning a wedding with Scarlett Johansson either.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.