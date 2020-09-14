Did Sandra Bullock Get Married On Her Birthday In July?

Sandra And Bryan Randall's Private Nuptials

The outlet stated the nuptials took place at the couple’s Los Angeles home with only a handful of friends and family were in attendance. “They opted for a small wedding in their backyard,” the insider revealed, adding that the pair will have a bigger bash in Texas when the time is right. “The celebration was understated but very special,” the source noted claiming it was exactly was “Sandra wanted.” From there, the publication revealed the details of the very private ceremony. The magazine stated Bullock was dressed in a designer white dress with a tiara and was walked down the aisle by her 10-year-old son, Louis, and 8-year-old daughter, Laila.