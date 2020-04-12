Did Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Split Over Cheating Rumors?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Did Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively split over rumors that he cheated? A year ago today, Gossip Cop debunked a ridiculous tabloid claim that the star couple were headed for divorce over Reynolds’ rumored infidelities. It’s even more obvious now how ludicrous the story was.

According to an article published by OK! last year, Lively and Reynolds had spent the last three months “living separate lives” after rumors that the Deadpool actor had “strayed.” A supposed insider told the publication that Lively knew “there were days Ryan was in L.A. alone, surrounded by God knows who, while she was home taking care of the kids.” The suspicious tipster went on to say that “true or not, no woman ever wants to hear that her husband may have cheated… Blake must be very upset, and no one could blame her for feeling betrayed.”

Gossip Cop dismissed the story as total nonsense: the tabloid obviously had no proof that Reynolds was unfaithful, because it would have said so in the article instead of going with the weaker claim about Lively just hearing rumors. And anyway, it’s ridiculous to think that Lively would want to leave her husband of nearly seven years over supposed “rumors” that the tabloid itself admits could have been unfounded. Of course, it should also be noted that the only publications that insist there’s drama going on between Reynolds and Lively are unreliable gossip magazines like this one. There was obviously no such tension going on last year between Lively and Reynolds.

The passing year has further proved how silly this story was. Lively and Reynolds are, obviously, still together. The couple actually revealed in May 2019 that they were expecting their third child, which Lively gave birth to in the fall. Last week, Reynolds also spoke with Stephen Colbert in a video chat interview about life in self-quarantine with Lively and his three daughters, saying, “I do not miss masculine company at all.” Clearly, the tabloid story was dead wrong about the couple “living separate lives.”

You won’t be surprised to hear that this isn’t the first time Gossip Cop has busted tabloids for phony claims that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were headed for divorce. OK! is especially guilty of this. In February of this year, the magazine published a piece about Lively and Reynolds’ “perfect” marriage, despite years of pushing bogus rumors about their impending divorce such as the one we debunked last April. This tabloid, like its fellows, is just completely shameless.