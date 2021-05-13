Did ‘RHOA’ Star Falynn Guobadia Propose To Secret New Boyfriend After Divorce From Ex Simon?

Gossip Cop

News

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Guobadia appeared to get engaged just hours after her ex-husband Simon Guobadia got engaged to Porsha Williams. This story got out of control, but Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

An Engagement Video Resurfaces

Two days ago, Porsha Williams announced that she and Simon Guobadia were engaged. Williams stressed that she had nothing to do with her RHOA co-star Falynn’s divorce from him and that the two women are not friends, so Williams avoided breaking “girl code” by dating her ex.

Thanks to this dramatic announcement, the spotlight was quickly turned to Falynn. Shortly after this engagement announcement was made, a video began making the rounds of Falynn herself proposing to her alleged boyfriend. The clip quickly went viral, as if Falynn was trying to upstage Williams with a surprise engagement of her own.

As it turned out, this was all a red herring. The video of the proposal was not recent. Falynn clarified the story and told theJasmineBRAND, “This is not true. That video is from years ago and I was not in a relationship with Simon.” She’s not currently engaged, nor did she try to upstage Williams.

What Does Falynn Really Think?

Falynn’s silence on the engagement didn’t last long. Falynn released a statement saying, “At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you.” She and Simon are still working on finalizing their divorce after two years of marriage, but she’s not jumping into a new marriage to steal someone’s thunder. This rumor was completely false.

They’re Both Pregnant?

This isn’t the first preposterous story Gossip Cop has seen make the rounds since Williams announced her engagement. A few days ago, MediaTakeOut reported that Williams and Falynn were both having Simon’s baby. Simon and Falynn aren’t together, and haven’t been for months, so that’s obviously false. This likely isn’t the finish line on these kinds of stories, so expect to see even more absurd rumors spring forth over the next several months.

Other ‘Real Housewives’ Rumors

We frequently debunk casting rumors, for the many Real Housewives shows have had loads of folks connected to them. The National Enquirer claimed Heather Locklear would join the Beverly Hills cast to replace Denise Richards, which was simply not true. So many celebrities have been connected to the Beverly Hills cast that we collected a single story of rumors.

Simon getting engaged to Porsha Williams is some spicy tea, but there’s only one engagement to be found here. The drama’s always high in the world of RHOA, but this particular rumor was bogus.

