Did Reese Witherspoon And Jennifer Aniston Fight Over Brad Pitt?

Was Reese Witherspoon crushing on Brad Pitt? Did this lead to a fight with Jennifer Aniston? That was what a tabloid claimed last year. Gossip Cop however busted the phony story when it came out. Here’s why we exposed the fictitious story and why it’s still untrue to this day.
Last year, the Globe asserted Reese Witherspoon was attracted to Brad Pitt which allegedly did not please Jennifer Aniston. The entire story stemmed from Pitt’s GQ spread which was shared on Mindy Kaling’s Instagram page. Witherspoon, like many other women, commented on the photo, but the outlet asserted Aniston was “furious” that Witherspoon was “swooning” over her ex-husband.
"It took around 20 seconds to get back to Jen, who was insulted," an unnamed insider told the publication. The supposed source continued, “Sure, it might look like harmless fun, but Jen felt it was very disrespectful. Jen is annoyed and now suspects her friend has been lusting after Brad all along." It should be noted that Aniston and Pitt are on friendly terms but the tabloid tried to allege that the former spouses had “rekindled” their romance, leading to Aniston feeling “insulted.”
The dubious source purported Pitt and Aniston were going to come out publicly as a couple soon and very few people were aware of this at the time. “Well,” added the sketchy tipster, “Reese now isn't one of them. She's going to be watching this one from now on!" The entire story was just a web of lies. Let’s start with the simple fact that Witherspoon is happily married to her husband, Jim Toth, so we highly doubt the actress meant anything inappropriate by her comment on Kaling’s photo. Second, Aniston and Pitt are not back together, as Gossip Cop has stressed several times in the past.
Yes, the two are on good terms and dare we even say friends, but separate reps for the former pair have confirmed several times they aren’t getting back together. Lastly, Aniston and Witherspoon have also been friends since Witherspoon played Aniston’s sister on Friends. We’d have to assume that means Witherspoon was also on good terms with Pitt while he was married to Aniston. To assume the Big Little Lies star was “making a move” on her friend’s ex-husband is utterly insane.
Gossip Cop wasn’t surprised by the tabloid’s inaccuracy, which is why we debunked the silly story and others from the outlet. Two months ago, we busted the Globe for alleging Jennifer Aniston was feuding with Lisa Kudrow because she was working with Steve Carrell. As you can see, the outlet has tried to paint Aniston in a negative light before. The magazine claimed Aniston was “jealous” of Kudrown working with Carrell, but Gossip Cop found this narrative to be phony and inaccurate.
In April of this year, we debunked the Globe for contending Aniston was dragged into Brad Pitt’s custody battle with Angelina Jolie. Why would Aniston be even remotely involved in the Pitt and Jolie’s custody battle? Once again, the tabloid tried to insinuate Aniston was in the middle of Pitt’s drama with Jolie but as Gossip Cop learned after investigating the story, it simply wasn’t true.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.