Did Reese Witherspoon And Jennifer Aniston Fight Over Brad Pitt?

The dubious source purported Pitt and Aniston were going to come out publicly as a couple soon and very few people were aware of this at the time. “Well,” added the sketchy tipster, “Reese now isn't one of them. She's going to be watching this one from now on!" The entire story was just a web of lies. Let’s start with the simple fact that Witherspoon is happily married to her husband, Jim Toth, so we highly doubt the actress meant anything inappropriate by her comment on Kaling’s photo. Second, Aniston and Pitt are not back together, as Gossip Cop has stressed several times in the past.