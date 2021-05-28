Gossip Cop

 by Matthew Radulski
 by Griffin Matis
 by Brianna Morton
 by Ariel Gordon
News

Did Rapper NBA YoungBoy Die In Jail?

B
Brianna Morton
9:35 am, May 28, 2021
NBA YoungBoy wears a white hoodie in a music video
(YouTube)

Was rapper NBA YoungBoy found dead in his prison cell? A viral Facebook post made to look like a news report claimed the recently incarcerated rapper had died in prison. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and can provide an accurate update on his condition. 

A little over a week ago, a screenshot of what appeared to be a news report announcing the death of NBA YoungBoy was posted to Facebook. The text on the purported report read, “The worlds biggest artist NBA YOUNGBOY who’s real name is Kentrell DeSeaun Gaulden was found dead in his cell earlier today.” There were several red flags about the post that eventually caused suspicion.

First of all, the grammar in the piece is blaringly incorrect, which makes it hard to believe that the so-called “report” came from a reputable source. The screenshot of the alleged news blast is also cropped in a suspicious manner so that the name of the publication can’t be seen. Without knowing which outlet published this story, it’s impossible to know if it’s a trustworthy source. USA Today apparently also found this story difficult to believe and looked further into it.

Law enforcement sources confirmed that the rapper is still in custody in a Louisiana jail. Just about the only thing the fake news report got right was Gaulden’s name. The rapper was arrested in March after initially fleeing from the police while in California. The officers were attempting to serve a warrant that stemmed from Gaulden’s 2020 arrest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on a drugs-and-weapons charge. 

He is currently incarcerated at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, where he has been since April 13. As of May 26, custody records from the correctional facility indicate that he is still alive. This wasn’t the first time that Gaulden had been rumored to have died in custody, but each of those rumors proved to be just as false as this one. 

NBA YoungBoy isn’t the first rapper to face rumors about his alleged untimely death or injury. Young M.A. faced rumors last year that she’d been shot, leading the rapper to have to assure fans via Instagram that she was just fine. Luckily she was able to laugh off the rumors. Following the death of DMX, rumors began to spread that the rapper had contracted COVID-19 before suffering from a fatal heart attack. His death, while tragic, had nothing to do with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Rather, it’s believed to have stemmed from a drug overdose. It’s always best to double-check dubious social media postings with verified sources to get the clearest picture of what’s really going on.

