by Laura Hohenstein
News

Did Quavo Repossess Saweetie’s $350,000 Bentley?

B
Brianna Morton
9:55 am, March 22, 2021
Saweetie stands with Quavo against a black background
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Did Quavo repossess the $350,000 Bentley he’d gifted to now ex-girlfriend Saweetie? Rumors emerged over the weekend that the Migos rapper took the pricey car back after Saweetie publicly broke up with him, accusing him of being unfaithful in the process. Gossip Cop investigated the claims and can explain what’s really going on. 

Quavo Repossessed Saweetie’s Bentley Over Twitter Fight?

Over the weekend, MediaTakeOut reported that Migos rapper Quavo took back the $350,000 Bentley he’d given Saweetie this past December. The two called it quits on their three-year relationship, with Saweetie hinting that he’d cheated on her several times. Just days after the two’s public falling out, a source supposedly close to Quavo told the gossip blog that the Migos rapper had the Bentley repossessed. 

“Quavo’s no dummy,” the dubious source explained, adding, “the Bentley wasn’t in her name.” The so-called “friend” went on to claim that the Bentley had been “leased” in Quavo’s name. Supposedly, the rapper made a deal with the dealership in order to end the lease on the car early. “He’s not being petty or anything,” the insider continued, “but she’s on Twitter talking [expletive]. So he took back the car.” The car was supposedly taken in the early hours of Saturday morning, the blog insisted.

The Rumor Is Completely False

Gossip Cop noticed the rumor taking off across social media and decided to investigate further. According to TMZ, a much more reputable outlet, Quavo did not have the vehicle repossessed. The site also referenced a source close to Quavo, which we are far more willing to believe than MTO’s alleged source. We’ve busted MTO several times in the past for making outlandish, unsubstantiated claims, so it doesn’t surprise us at all that the site is pushing yet another bogus tale.

