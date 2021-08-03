Gossip Cop

Jack Brooksbank wears a black suit and stands slightly behind his wife, Princess Eugenie, in a cream blouse News Did Princess Eugenie’s Husband Abandon Her, Newborn Son To Party On Yacht In Italy?

Controversial photos of Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank partying on a yacht off the coast of Italy emerged over the weekend, causing some to question why the father of 5-month-old son August was in the company of beautiful models while his wife and child remained at home. The pictures didn’t paint a flattering picture of […]

 by Brianna Morton
Controversial photos of Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank partying on a yacht off the coast of Italy emerged over the weekend, causing some to question why the father of 5-month-old son August was in the company of beautiful models while his wife and child remained at home. The pictures didn’t paint a flattering picture of Brooksbank, but a prominent member of the royal family has spoken up in his defense. 

Jack Brooksbank Seen On Yacht, Spells Trouble For Marriage To Princess Eugenie?

Jack Brooksbank, who married Princess Eugenie in 2018 before welcoming the couple’s first child five short months ago, was photographed partying on a yacht off the Italian city of Capri. The Daily Mail published the photos, showing the 35-year-old in the company of several gorgeous models, including Erica Pelosini and Maria Buccellati. 

The Mail ran the story with the overly long headline: “Good luck explaining these photographs to Eugenie, Jack! Princess’s husband is spotted on boat in Capri with three glamorous women – including topless model – while wife is stuck at home with the baby.” Also present was former Glamour magazine editor Rachel Zalis, who is now employed as the global director for Casamigos tequila

That brand of liquor is extremely relevant, as Brooksbank is a brand ambassador for the tequila. The yachting trip also took place ahead of the Unicef Summer Gala, for which Casamigos is a sponsor. It would appear that the boating expedition was more work-related than a pleasure cruise. Brooksbank’s mother-in-law, Sarah Ferguson, would agree with that assessment. 

What’s Really Going On

Ferguson spoke about the situation on BBC One’s The One Show, via a video published by the Mail, on Monday that Brooksbank was “just doing his job” as a brand ambassador. She also called her son-in-law “a man of such integrity,” adding, “He’s just a superhero in my book, and he’s a great father, a fabulous husband, and he’s never at the front of the house, he always likes to be at the back.” 

Describing Brooksbank as “one of my most favorite people,” Ferguson went on to blast those who propagated the rumors that her son-in-law was up to something inappropriate. “So for them to make this story is completely fabricated, he works as an ambassador for Casamigos, and he was on doing his job, and so I think it’s really important that we clarify that for Jack’s sake,” Ferguson tutted. 

As we expected, the photos of Brooksbank were completely innocent, despite the Mail’s not-so-subtle attempt to paint them as something salacious. The new father may have been in the company of some extremely beautiful women, but he was nothing but professional. Despite the very understandable explanation given, we definitely expect to see this storyline pop up again in the tabloids. Those unscrupulous outlets can never resist infidelity rumors, especially when it comes to the British royal family. 

