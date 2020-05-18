Did Prince William Seize Power From Prince Charles?

The passing twelve months have further proved how silly this story is. The Queen has not disowned the Prince of Wales, Prince William has not made a power grab for the throne, and nobody has been exiled, as if that's even a thing that still happens. As was widely reported Prince Harry and Markle did give up their roles as senior members of the family and leave the country, but they did so voluntarily and they have retained their title as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Charles and his son are not enemies simply because they will, at different points in the future, presumably wear the crown. In fact, as Vanity Fair reported in February of this year, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge are "very much a team" in their commitment to leading the monarchy. Like most tabloid stories about the royal family, this one was and continues to be utter nonsense.