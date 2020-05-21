Did Prince Harry Get Admitted To Mental Hospital With PTSD?

Has Prince Harry been admitted to a psychiatric facility in California to treat PTSD? One tabloid is reporting that this week. Gossip Cop investigated the allegation.

“Harry Rushed To Psych Ward!” reads the headline of a two-page spread from the Globe. It purports that Prince Harry has had a mental breakdown caused by PTSD first brought on by the 1997 death of his mother, Princess Diana. The condition was supposedly made worse by his 10-year military career and re-ignited by he and Meghan Markle’s split from the royal family this year. It’s part of an ongoing bogus narrative first set up by the publication in January.