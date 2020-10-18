Did Prince Charles Seize The Throne Last Year?

This Would’ve Been The Story Of The Year

Here’s the problem with a story like this: it’s too big of a deal to be relegated to tabloids. If Prince Charles actually seized the throne of England from his dying mother, it would be on the cover of every newspaper in the world and headline news instantly. Gossip Cop busted this story at the time because this is also not how becoming King works, for he would need his mother to formally abdicate. The story was just a hit piece on Bowles and couldn’t be taken seriously.