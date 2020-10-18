Did Prince Charles Seize The Throne Last Year?

It’s been 365 since Gossip Cop busted a story about Prince Charles taking over as King of England due to Queen Elizabeth’s declining health. It’s a tough year since for Prince Charles, between his son leaving for America and contracting COVID-19, so we’re going to take a look back on that rumor and see what has changed.
The Globe reported a coup of sorts where Prince Charles “snatched” the crown and declared himself “temporary regent.” A palace source said “He's completely in charge,” much to his wife Camilla Parker Bowles’s delight, who was hoping the change would soon become permanent. He was telling people he would only serve “until the queen recovers her strength,” but the whole affair caused Queen Elizabeth’s health to take “a shattering turn for the worse.”
Here’s the problem with a story like this: it’s too big of a deal to be relegated to tabloids. If Prince Charles actually seized the throne of England from his dying mother, it would be on the cover of every newspaper in the world and headline news instantly. Gossip Cop busted this story at the time because this is also not how becoming King works, for he would need his mother to formally abdicate. The story was just a hit piece on Bowles and couldn’t be taken seriously.
The rules make it very clear that Prince Charles will succeed Queen Elizabeth as ruler of England. This hasn’t stopped tabloids from reporting that just about every member of the royal family has taken over the job. Us Weekly claimed it was Prince William and Kate Middleton leapfrogging the line of succession, while Woman’s Day recently claimed Princess Anne was gunning for the throne. This story about Prince Charles stealing the crown is another example of the tabloid media’s fascination with the line of succession and its desire to either change or expedite succession.
Prince Charles has not spent his year serving as “temporary regent,” but he has still remained in The Globe’s spotlight. It claimed he was disowning Prince Harry and told him he wasn’t his real father. There have long been rumors that Prince Harry’s real father was a man with whom Princess Diana had an affair, but this story has never been true. Prince Charles is Prince Harry’s dad, and it would be nice if tabloids could move onto something new.
Even before his COVID-19 diagnosis, this tabloid claimed Prince Charles was dying. A few months later it was again Queen Elizabeth dying, not Prince Charles. The tabloid just uses dying royals as a way of selling magazines. Both royals are still alive and serving the commonwealth, so we can clearly see this tabloid’s “palace insiders” either know nothing or do not exist at all.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.