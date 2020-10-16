Did Pierce Brosnan Quit Hollywood?

Not The Only Bond In Tabloid Crosshairs

Fellow Bond actor Daniel Craig came under fire from this tabloid. It claimed he was drinking too much and his marriage could be destroyed, but it seemed to get Craig confused with his famous character. It couldn’t decide if he was descending into alcoholism or “drinking a bit," and so Gossip Cop busted the story. Brosnan and Craig will forever be linked not only in their portrayals of the world’s most famous spy, but also in bogus stories from the notorious tabloid.