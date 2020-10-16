Did Pierce Brosnan Quit Hollywood?

One year ago today, Gossip Cop confronted an article about Mamma Mia! star Pierce Brosnan. The article reported that he was quitting Hollywood and retiring to Hawaii. We’re looking back on that story to see how things turned out for the former James Bond.
The National Enquirer claimed Brosnan was “done” with show business “after the devastation of the Malibu fires.” He and his wife, according to one source, were “telling all their friends to come to visit them” in Hawaii so they could “keep out of Hollywood as much as possible.” The plan was to move to Hawaii permanently as soon as possible and leave all the fame behind.
As idyllic as the story sounded, it simply was not true. Gossip Cop noted that Brosnan had recently purchased a new home and had numerous films lined up. We also checked in with a rep for Brosnan, who told us on the record he was neither moving to Hawaii nor quitting Hollywood.
The Goldeneye star has indeed stayed busy since this alleged urgent retirement. He was recently featured in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and completed work on The King’s Daughter. He is still very much in demand and is attached to star in numerous upcoming films, including a new Cinderella.
He’s working now more than he ever has, so this report of quitting Hollywood was clearly false. In July, Brosnan flat-out told The Guardian, “I have no desire to retire.” It looks like he not only didn’t leave Hollywood for Hawaii, but he probably never will.
The Enquirer loves printing stories about actors leaving Hollywood. Steve Harvey was allegedly quitting Hollywood and going to Georgia, where he could film Family Feud in peace and avoid other big names. Bruce Willis was said to be leaving Hollywood and moving to Idaho since that’s where ended up quarantined with ex-wife Demi Moore. Willis and Harvey, like Brosnan, are still attached to many projects and won’t be leaving their livelihoods any time soon.
Fellow Bond actor Daniel Craig came under fire from this tabloid. It claimed he was drinking too much and his marriage could be destroyed, but it seemed to get Craig confused with his famous character. It couldn’t decide if he was descending into alcoholism or “drinking a bit," and so Gossip Cop busted the story. Brosnan and Craig will forever be linked not only in their portrayals of the world’s most famous spy, but also in bogus stories from the notorious tabloid.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.