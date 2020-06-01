Did Miranda Lambert Have A Baby To Save Her Marriage?

Last summer, a tabloid claimed Miranda Lambert was having a baby to save her marriage. This was not true. Gossip Cop busted the bogus story when it came out. Looking back, it’s apparent the outlet had no idea what it was talking about.
Nine months ago, the National Enquirer asserted Lambert's alleged pregnancy was having an attempt to salvage her marriage to Brendan McLoughlin. The tabloid used degrading terms to describe the country singer at the time, such as “bloated” and “hefty.” The magazine even ran the insensitive title, "Miranda's Baby-Weight Blues!" for its story. A supposed source told the outlet, "Miranda has been talking about wanting a baby in the worst way. She feels that it might be just what they need to rekindle their romance!"
The magazine contended Lambert’s marriage to McLoughlin had been “shaky” and McLoughlin had been "partying with a bevy of babes in Manhattan." The outlet further asserted when Lambert returned from vacationing at Lake Tahoe she gained weight leading people to think “some of the weight must belong to the baby she's always talking about.” The so-called insider continued, “She was talking about babies right after they got back from their vacation — and that's when she started piling on the pounds!"
The entire narrative was inaccurate. Since the story came out nine months ago, the country singer would’ve given birth to a baby by now, if the story was true. Also, the idea that Lambert was having a child to save her marriage to McLoughlin was completely far-fetched. Despite the constant rumors that the couple was having problems in their marriage, Lambert and McLoughlin are doing just fine. Lambert shared a sweet photo of the couple earlier this year for the pair’s anniversary.
Furthermore, this wouldn’t be the first time Gossip Cop had to correct the tabloids for incorrectly reporting on Lambert's marriage. In May 2019, we busted the Enquirer’s sister publication, Star, for stating Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin were getting a divorce after being married for 122 days. The phony story alleged after three months of marriage Lambert was ready to divorce McLoughlin because it was “the biggest mistake of her life.” This was false. Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for Lambert who assured us the story was “completely made-up.”
Two months later, Gossip Cop debunked the Enquirer for alleging Lambert and McLoughlin’s marriage was on the rocks. The paper contended McLoughlin’s family wasn’t okay with the NYPD officer’s life being turned “upside-down” due to his marriage to the country star. The story was just another attempt to stir up fake drama between Lambert and McLoughlin. Gossip Cop had already corrected the bogus narrative that there were any issues in the couple’s marriage. The tabloid simply has no insight into Miranda Lambert's personal life and shouldn't be trusted.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.