Did Miranda Lambert Get Divorced After 4 Months Of Marriage?

Miranda Lambert did not get divorced after just four months of marriage, but a tabloid cover story last year insisted she did. Gossip Cop debunked the ridiculous story. Exactly one year later, it still has yet to come true.
A Star cover story published this time last year claimed that Lambert was divorcing her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, after just 122 days of being married. A supposed “insider” alleged that the “marrying Brendan was the biggest mistake of her life.” Lambert splits her time between New York City, where McLoughlin lives, and Nashville, where she also owns a home. The long-distance life, the source said, had become “tiring” for the singer, who would rather they both move to Nashville full-time. The insider finished their phony report by suggesting that Lambert’s friends now fear she’ll lose all her money in the divorce, as “they’re scared she didn’t have him sign a prenup.”
The story was utter nonsense as well as badly timed. Just a few days earlier, Lambert had posted a photo to Instagram of McLoughlin at her Nashville farm. The couple split their time between their two residences together. Furthermore, Gossip Cop reached out to Lambert’s spokesperson, who told us the story was “completely made-up.” “Not one iota is true,” the rep said. “They are happy and together!”
That hasn’t changed with the passing year. Lambert and McLoughlin remain married. In an interview on The View in November, Lambert also stated that she loves the time she spends in New York. Before meeting McLoughlin, the singer explained, “I never just came to New York to, like, disappear in the city and have fun and be part of it. I think it creeped into my heart a little bit, too.” In a June interview with Extra, she similarly said that she loves splitting her time between the two cities: “We have the best of both worlds,” she said. “I’m enjoying the balance.” It’s clear that living in two cities is not getting between Lambert and her husband.
Over the past year, several of Star’s sister publications have joined the tabloid in pushing this phony narrative. In July, Life & Style reported that Lambert was drinking heavily amid marriage issues with McLoughlin, this time suggesting that their “wildly different lifestyles” had lead the newlyweds to live separate lives. Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to the country star, who dismissed the story as simply “stupid.” The couple were completely happy together.
Just a week after that, the National Enquirer, another affiliate tabloid, insisted that Lambert and McLoughlin’s marriage was “on the rocks.” McLoughlin’s family, the article said, didn’t “like the fact that his whole life had been turned upside down” by his marriage to Lambert. But Gossip Cop’s source close to Lambert once again dismissed the claim. Just a few days earlier, they’d been spotted holding hands while going for a walk in New York. The tabloids simply have no insight into the couple's relationship.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.