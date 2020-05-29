Did Miranda Lambert Get Divorced After 4 Months Of Marriage?

That hasn’t changed with the passing year. Lambert and McLoughlin remain married. In an interview on The View in November, Lambert also stated that she loves the time she spends in New York. Before meeting McLoughlin, the singer explained, “I never just came to New York to, like, disappear in the city and have fun and be part of it. I think it creeped into my heart a little bit, too.” In a June interview with Extra, she similarly said that she loves splitting her time between the two cities: “We have the best of both worlds,” she said. “I’m enjoying the balance.” It’s clear that living in two cities is not getting between Lambert and her husband.