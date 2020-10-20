Did Mila Kunis Force Ashton Kutcher To Remove His 'Cry For Help' Post?

Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Are Happy

NW also already covered the whole possibility of the couple having a third child as well. In 2018, its source said that Kutcher was desperate for another baby and fighting with his wife over it. It was yet another instance of the tabloid dropping the whole "they could divorce over it this time" bomb on an already weak rumor. Apparently, this tabloid wants readers to believe that Mila Kunis has lost hundreds of pounds as Ashton Kutcher writes out divorce papers but never files them. In reality, the couple is actually thriving in the lockdown, but it doesn't take an anonymous snitch to know that.