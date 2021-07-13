Did Mel Gibson Salute Donald Trump At UFC Event?

Mel Gibson is not a military veteran and Donald Trump is no longer president, but that didn’t stop the actor from saluting the former POTUS at a UFC event over the weekend. The clip in question is short but there is little doubt who the bearded, grey-haired man in the video is.

Big Names For The Big Fight

The salute occurred last Saturday during UFC 264 which pitted Dustin Poirer versus Conor McGregor, an event that was sure to draw some big names into the crowd. It was no surprise that Trump was in attendance given his fondness of professional wrestling and other combat sports.

In the video, the crowd can be heard chanting “USA” during Trump’s entrance, while Gibson can be seen giving the former president a salute one second into the clip. He can be spotted just behind the head of a blonde woman in the crowd.

Yoooooo!!! Is that Mel Gibson saluting President Trump? #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/QEqa0p2cOn — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 11, 2021

Many were not surprised by Gibson’s salute given some of his past controversies, but for the skeptical, the actor was confirmed to be at the event and even posted videos from the event on Twitter.

Twitter Responds

Many people were surprised to see Mel Gibson suddenly trending on Twitter but were quickly disappointed and even angered when they found out why. The blowback by some has been swift, to say the least.

Mel Gibson’s dishonorable salute just got him demoted to the D-List with Qevin Sorbo, Scott Baio, and Dean Cain. — 💞🕊Heyoka 🕊💞 (@HeyokaEmpath01) July 12, 2021

Why did Mel Gibson who never served in the military salute captain bone spur who dodged the draft? — Avenger Resister (@AvengerResister) July 12, 2021

The crazy thing is, you didn't even need to know why Mel Gibson was trending to know that he probably did something shitty.



Rest in hell to his dead career. pic.twitter.com/H8eMpA99dq — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 12, 2021

Many pundits and observers voiced their displeasure at the video and others questioned how Gibson still even had a career. Trump supporters and Gibson fans, on the other hand, praised the actor, calling him a patriot.

Though not pictured in the video, there were plenty of other famous faces in the crowd that night as well including Justin Bieber, Odell Beckham Jr., Megan Fox, and NBA player Kevin Durant.

So Where Does Gibson Stand?

Though Gibson stays largely off the topic of politics he has commented on Trump’s border wall and the 2016 election in the past. Back in 2016 regarding the election, he said, “There doesn’t seem to be a very good option for me.”

In the same interview, he also shared his distaste for Trump’s border wall, saying “That it’s worth remembering that if you look at the servicemen in this country a lot of them have names like Ramirez, Hernandez, and Rodriguez…I think talk of walls and so forth is nonsensical.”

It is unclear from the video if Trump saw or acknowledged Gibson’s salute.

