Did Meghan Markle Struggle With Depression And Gain 37 Pounds Following Her Pregnancy?

Postpartum depression is a real concern, of course, and something that we should discuss with care and tact—two things that the Globe has never really been capable of. But while Markle did mention the intensity of being a new mom, it’s clear that the most pressure has come from the media, who have somehow decided it’s okay to deride her for everything from her body to her motives. The real issue here is not whether Markle was battling mental health struggles after having a baby: it’s that these publications feel like they have the right to continually bully a person whose only crime was marrying the man she loves.