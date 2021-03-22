Did Meghan Markle Lie About Secret Early Wedding In Oprah Interview?

One of Meghan Markle’s claims from her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey has recently been disputed. The Duchess of Sussex told Winfrey that she and Prince Harry had secretly gotten married three days before their televised nuptials. Newly released documents, including the royal couple’s marriage certificate, appear to refute that claim.

Officials Push Back On Meghan Markle’s Claims Of Secret Wedding

The General Register Office recently released the marriage certificate for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which shows that the couple’s official wedding date was on May 19, 2018, not three days before as Markle claimed in her interview. This new information comes as Buckingham Palace scrambles to respond to the more controversial, unflattering claims Markle and Prince Harry made during their discussion with Oprah Winfrey.

Stephen Borton, the former chief clerk who drew up the Special License that enabled the couple to wed at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, told The Sun, “They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.” Borton did not deny that the couple had an earlier ceremony, but insisted that the only legal and Church of England recognized-ceremony that took place was the one that “was seen by millions around the world.”

“What I suspect they did,” Borton continued, “was exchange some simple vows they had perhaps written themselves, and which is fashionable, and said that in front of the Archbishop — or, and more likely, it was a simple rehearsal.” He also added that the secret ceremony didn’t have enough witnesses to make the nuptials legal.

While it’s clear that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were legally married during the May 19 ceremony, that fact doesn’t negate Markle’s claims that the two had exchanged vows prior to that televised event. There are some legal technicalities which throw her claims into question, but no evidence that she lied. Beware of any outlet that reports otherwise.

More News From Gossip Cop

Ireland Baldwin Looks Just Like Her Famous Mom In Racy Bath Photo

George Clooney ‘Taking A Break’ From Amal, Leaning On Friend Rande Gerber For Support?

Last Chance To Get 40% Off FabFitFun Spring Box – Check Out Our Top Picks!

Prince Philip Begging Queen Elizabeth For Forgiveness From Death Bed?

Fears Tiger Woods Could Have Brain Damage, $900 Million Brand In Trouble After Car Wreck?