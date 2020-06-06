Did Meghan Markle Flee England With $10 Million Worth Of Princess Diana's Jewelry?

In March, Markle had ordered her husband to “get a job” out of fear that she wouldn’t be able to maintain her lavish lifestyle. But as Gossip Cop pointed out, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven’t been turned out in the cold with nothing — they’re still being supported by the crown for now and will work towards financial independence over the next year. It’s safe to say whatever “royal insiders” the Enquirer talks to aren’t exactly on the “inside,” if indeed they even exist.