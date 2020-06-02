Did Meagan Good Bleach Her Skin?

Though she’d kept mum thus far about the reason for her altered appearance, Good responded to the commenter, writing, “I didn’t Queen. A (unbeknownst to me) unlicensed aesthetician gave me a product to correct a sun damage mark on my forehead that messed up my skin.” Describing the experience as “beyond painful and traumatic,” Good continued, “By the grace of God only; I’m only 80% through recovery and regaining my color daily.” In conclusion, Good wrote, “I’d really appreciate if you wouldn’t continue to spread assumptions and rumors Godblesss you." Though Good did in fact have her skin lightened, it was by no means on purpose and in fact turned out to be a fairly traumatic experience for the Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues star.