Did Meagan Good Bleach Her Skin?

Earlier this year, rumors began to swirl that Meagan Good was bleaching her skin after the actress shared photos of herself on Instagram looking lighter than usual. Though rumors of the alleged skin bleaching began appearing in the comment section beneath Good’s photo, several online celebrity gossip outlets soon picked up on it. Gossip Cop investigated the rumors and found the answer.
People first began noticing and commenting on Good’s seemingly lighter complexion in late January after the Stomp The Yard actress made an appearance on The Doctors to discuss her eyebrow transplant. Her appearance left viewers with their own eyebrows raised, however, and people began to speculate about why Good seemed to be several shades lighter than usual.
Subsequent Instagram posts made by Good only cemented the idea in the minds of fans that the Think Like A Man actress had bleached her skin in order to achieve this new lighter shade. Some even began posting comparisons between photos of Good on social media to demonstrate their point.
In the subsequent months, the rumors continued to spread as Good kept sharing photos of herself, including several throwback photos that showed her looking a bit darker in complexion.
Eventually, one of Good’s fans commented about the star’s change in complexion, writing, “Megan looked better dark skin…She not so pretty anymore she looks average… But her dark skin was above average…why did she Bleach.”
Though she’d kept mum thus far about the reason for her altered appearance, Good responded to the commenter, writing, “I didn’t Queen. A (unbeknownst to me) unlicensed aesthetician gave me a product to correct a sun damage mark on my forehead that messed up my skin.” Describing the experience as “beyond painful and traumatic,” Good continued, “By the grace of God only; I’m only 80% through recovery and regaining my color daily.” In conclusion, Good wrote, “I’d really appreciate if you wouldn’t continue to spread assumptions and rumors Godblesss you." Though Good did in fact have her skin lightened, it was by no means on purpose and in fact turned out to be a fairly traumatic experience for the Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues star.
It was evidently a deeply personal experience that Good wasn’t comfortable sharing with the public, but since the rumors about the reason why the change occurred became nastier in nature, she probably felt compelled to respond to them. This is a terribly sad position to put a person into. Yes, there’s definitely a painful history, and present, when it comes to the topic of skin bleaching, but accusing people of doing it is beyond rude.
