Did Margot Robbie Have Leonardo DiCaprio And Brad Pitt Fighting Over Her?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt were fighting over Margot Robbie. The claim was false. The three co-stars were not entangled in a love triangle. Gossip Cop busted the silly story when it came out and looking back, it’s apparent the tabloid just wanted to create fake drama to sell papers.
On May 28, 2019, the tabloid, NW, alleged DiCaprio and Pitt were vying for Robbie’s attention during the filming of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and the situation became “awkward” between the three while filming. The publication asserted Robbie and DiCaprio “were playfully” flirting with each other at the film’s premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, but the next day, Pitt “was fawning over" Robbie.
“Leo's always prided himself on being Margot's favorite co-star, But since Brad's been on the scene, Leo has had to take a back seat and it's dented his ego,” a supposed source told the outlet. The questionable insider continued Robbie wasn't “freezing” DiCaprio out but was more “drawn towards to Pitt” at the moment. "It seems like he's got Margot truly wrapped around his little finger - whether Leo likes it or not,” the seemingly shady source added.
The over-dramatized story was not even close to being accurate. First, the piece came out a year ago, and there has been no substantial evidence to suggest this was true. Additionally, DiCaprio has been in a relationship with Camila Morrone, since 2017, and Robbie has been married to Tom Ackerley, since 2016. Even though the actress is private about her marriage, Robbie did open up about her love for Ackerley.
“We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him. And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before,’” the actress stated during an interview with Vogue.
Moreover, Pitt, DiCaprio, and Robbie were subjected to a lot of inaccurate stories during the production of the Quentin Tarantino film. In July 2018, Gossip Cop busted Life & Style for falsely claiming DiCaprio told Pitt to stop flirting with Robbie. The magazine maintained Pitt and Robbie were “flirting up a storm” and DiCaprio called Pitt out for "laying it on so thick." The story, however, was incorrect. Gossip Cop checked in with a rep for Pitt who confirmed the story was fabricated.
Three months later, Gossip Cop debunked OK! for alleging Pitt and DiCaprio were feuding. The outlet asserted the two former costars were at war with one another, however, a spokesperson for Pitt assured Gossip Cop that there were no issues between the two actors. In fact, at the Golden Globes earlier this year, the two were basically inseparable. Nothing about any of these tabloid stories surrounding the three have been remotely accurate.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.