Did Lori Loughlin's Daiughters Testify Against Her In College Admissions Scandal Trial?

happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there. Thank you God for mine????????????????!!!! You are my best friend and have held my hand every day for 20 years making it look like motherhood is an easy job. You are one of a kind. I love you so so so much & cannot wait to give you all the love in the world today & forever. Thank you for being you. You are the most special person to me . I am so blessed to be your daughter and so proud to call you mom. ?? I LOVE YOU