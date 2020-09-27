Did Lori Loughlin Turn On Her Husband To Get A Lesser Plea Deal?

The college admissions scandal rocked the world of a few celebrities. Particularly, Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli. The actress and her husband pleaded guilty to the charges against them, but did the Fuller House star turn against her husband while the two were on trial? Gossip Cop investigated the rumor when it came out last year, but here’s a look back at the story.
Last September, the Globe reported that the controversy surrounding the scandal led to Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Gianulli becoming estranged. The couple was accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to ensure their daughters would be accepted into the University Of Southern California and faced up to 20 years in prison. The paper revealed the Full House actress was “livid” with her husband for forcing her to plead “not guilty” and not taking a plea deal like fellow actress Felicity Huffman did.
It should be noted that Loughlin and her husband pleaded not guilty early 2019 when news of the scandal broke out. Yet, an insider told the outlet Loughlin was furious with Mossimo because she “believed they would have gotten the same kind of leniency that Felicity received if they owned up to the charges.” The Globe’s source further divulged that the actress felt that Giannulli “dragged them” into this mess and Loughlin “needed to save herself.” The tipster stated Loughlin was ready to "throw her husband under the bus" to strike a deal.
However, the story was untrue when it came out last year and it’s still incorrect to this day. During the scandal, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Gianulli were united and neither spouse blamed the other for the fallout. Gossip Cop also spoke to an individual in Loughlin’s camp who confirmed the narrative was incorrect. A year later and the two are still very much together. And as we mentioned, Loughlin and Gianulli pleaded guilty to the charges against them in May of this year and, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison which she will begin to serve this November.
Because of the traction the college admissions scandal received, there were various inaccurate reports about Loughlin. Last November, Gossip Cop busted the Globe also contended that Loughlin was fleeing the country to avoid prison time. We checked with a source close to the actress who confirmed the article was fabricated.
Earlier this year, the same tabloid asserted Loughlin was releasing a revenge tell-all book. The outlet purported the actress was going after all her “famous friends” that turned against her amid her legal troubles. Gossip Cop had learned from a spokesperson for the actress that this was also a false report and was not happening.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.