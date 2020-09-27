Did Lori Loughlin Turn On Her Husband To Get A Lesser Plea Deal?

Here's The Truth About the Fallout Of The Scandal

However, the story was untrue when it came out last year and it’s still incorrect to this day. During the scandal, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Gianulli were united and neither spouse blamed the other for the fallout. Gossip Cop also spoke to an individual in Loughlin’s camp who confirmed the narrative was incorrect. A year later and the two are still very much together. And as we mentioned, Loughlin and Gianulli pleaded guilty to the charges against them in May of this year and, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison which she will begin to serve this November.