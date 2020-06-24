Did Lady Gaga And Irina Shayk Both Have A Baby With Bradley Cooper?

Last year, a tabloid boldly claimed Lady Gaga and Irina Shayk were both pregnant by Bradley Cooper at the same time. The story was completely untrue. Gossip Cop busted the bogus story when it came out. Since neither Gaga nor Shayk had a baby - with Cooper or anyone else for that matter, it’s safe to assume the outlet was way off-base with its allegation.
On June 24, 2019, Gossip Cop reported that Woman’s Day claimed Bradley Cooper was expecting a baby with both Lady Gaga and Irina Shayk. The outlet maintained Shayk became pregnant with Cooper’s second child following her split but Gaga was also carrying his child. "After Bradley's daughter Lea, was born, he said he wanted plenty more babies. Perhaps just not in quick succession from two different women though. This could get messy,” a dubious source told the publication.
The alleged insider added, “Gaga's been broody for years. She and Bradley had numerous conversations about family and children, and now it could be happening for them. But if Irina is pregnant too, that complicates everything monumentally." The sketchy tipster continued Gaga and Cooper were “waiting for the right time” to go public with their supposed relationship and the singer’s “pregnancy” may have been the push they needed.
"Bradley and Gaga never expected to fall for each other, or for it to be this complicated. Bradley's got his work cut out for him, juggling a young family and a new woman - especially if there are two baby mamas pregnant at the same time,” the suspicious insider stated. However, whomever this alleged “insider” was that Woman’s Day used as their source was just as bogus as this story.
There wasn’t a lick of truth to this tale. The singer was not pregnant with Cooper’s child. A more credible source who is close to Gaga confirmed with us that she was not expecting. As for Shayk, Cooper’s ex-girlfriend was also not pregnant. Gossip Cop checked with a mutual pal of our’s who assured us of this. Plus, there is also the fact that neither Gaga nor Shayk gave birth to a child recently that also disproved this phony story. Moreover, since Gaga and Cooper co-starred in the film, A Star Is Born, together they have the subject of the most outlandish rumors by the tabloids.
In January 2019, we busted Woman’s Day for falsely claiming Lady Gaga was the reason Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were breaking up. The outlet maintained Shayk was not happy with Cooper and Gaga’s “close friendship.” Even though Shayk and Cooper are no longer together, it had nothing to do with the singer.
The tabloid alleged something was going on between Gaga and Cooper again in October 2018. The unreliable publication asserted Gaga and Cooper’s “flirtatious” friendship was causing fights between Cooper and Shayk at the time. The story was completely fabricated, as Gossip Cop had once again pointed out, Gaga and Cooper are just close friends. Perhaps Woman's Day should find a new subject to report on, since they clearly have no insight on Cooper, Gaga, or Shayk.
