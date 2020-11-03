Did Kim Kardashian Vote For Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian just announced on social media that she cast her ballot in the 2020 presidential election, but the question remains: for whom?
Kardashian has been a chameleon in terms of political leanings. Consider her personal evolution before taking a guess as to who won her vote.
In a 2012 interview with The Guardian, Kardashian identified as "a liberal Republican," even though her first-ever vote was for Obama. She told writer Emma Brockes that she found then-candidate Mitt Romney off-putting because of his stance against gay marriage.
"I don't know which way I'm going to go," she said about that year's election.
In a pre-pandemic interview with David Letterman for his Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Kardashian was asked to defend her alliance with the Trump administration, with whom she lobbied to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old great-grandmother who was given a life sentence for a nonviolent drug-related crime, in June 2018. Naturally, Kim took a careful approach when speaking about her work.
"Hopefully, for the next multiple administrations, I’ll be working with the White House, helping them with clemencies," she told Letterman.
Kardashian is aware that her partnership with President Trump is controversial. In an April 2019 interview with CNN's Van Jones, she said, "I just kind of weighed the decision where it was like … to save a life or to get maybe bad tweets about me or a bad news story for a few days. I guarantee you the people sitting behind bars do not care who the president is. They just want that relief. And so if I could have done that, I don’t care,” she continued.
In regard to 2020, Kardashian told Letterman, "I know who I’m voting for," and left it at that.
Kardashian's current evasiveness is in stark contrast to 2016, when she told GQ that she had become a Democrat and planned to vote for Hillary Clinton.
"As I've grown up, I decided what I think is best for me instead of what my parents would have voted for," she told writer Caity Weaver.
In a September 2016 statement on her website, Kardashian wrote, "I found that without a doubt, I stand with Hillary. I’m with her. I believe Hillary will best represent our country and is the most qualified for the job. This year, I’m not just voting for myself, but also my children, and I took that into careful consideration when I made my decision."
For the most part, Kardashian has been mum about husband Kanye West's candidacy. On the Fourth of July, she retweeted the announcement that he'd run for office, adding an American flag emoji:
However, this was prior to her public statement about his mental health issues, and today's post offered no hint that she sees her husband as being fit to run the country.
Perhaps she'll reveal her pick in the future—or maybe she'll take it to the grave. Who knows?
Gossip Cop cannot come to a verdict either way.