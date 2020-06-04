Did Khloe Kardashian get "knocked up" by a stranger? That’s what one tabloid reported. Gossip Cop decided to give the rumor some time before we took it on to make sure our judgement was correct.
“Khloe’s Knocked Up By A Stranger!” screamed the headline from NW. The often discredited outlet swiftly backed off that assertion within the article, however, since even the publication’s almost certainly fake source wouldn’t go so far as to say Kardashian was actually pregnant.
Instead, the article claimed Kardashian was carrying on a series of “booty calls” to boost her self-esteem after being cheated on several times by the father of her daughter, Tristan Thompson. Though sources tell the gossip rag that Kardashian’s various affairs were “no strings-attached fun with no expectations from either side,” the outlet insisted that friends were afraid Kardahsian would “end up pregnant again - and this time she won’t know who the daddy is!”
“It would be the absolute worst nightmare scenario for her to get knocked up by a stranger,” a so-called “insider” told the outlet. “But the way she’s going, it could quite easily happen and then what would she do.” The last thing Kadashian needs, the source continued, was another baby by “another deadbeat.”
Kardashian supposedly met up with her “booty calls” through a variety of “exclusive dating apps.” These men were supposedly “handsome guys” who helped Kardashian “feel good for a few hours and then she swiftly forgets about them.” This has the possibility of disaster, the suspicious insider insisted.
“She had True with a guy she thought was the love of her life and look what happened there. He turned out to be a lying, cheating player. Now she’s out having flings with guys she barely knows and she could basically end up in a similar situation, alone and pregnant.” This supposed insider didn’t have to worry at all, since this story was completely false.
Whether or not Kardashian was engaging in “booty calls” is nobody’s business but her’s, first of all. Second of all, the total bait and switch pulled by the tabloid at the very beginning of the article destroys almost all credibility this outlet might have had. Why claim on the cover and in the headline that Khloe Kardashian has been “knocked up by a stranger,” if all the article is about is speculation on why her getting knocked up by a stranger would be bad? The reason tabloids do this and other sneaky tricks is to fool readers into believing it has information that it has literally no way of knowing. Also, it’s a bit of a stretch to call Tristan Thompson a “deadbeat,” since he, by all accounts, especially Kardashian’s, is a very involved parent when it comes to his daughter, as well as his son from a previous relationship.
NW has a reputation for getting the story wrong, especially when it comes to Khloe Kardashian, which was also a factor in why Gossip Cop judged this story to be false. Last year, the shady tabloid claimed Kardashian was pregnant with a second baby by Thompson during his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. Gossip Cop definitively proved this wasn’t the case. The magazine outdid itself earlier this year when it reported that Kardashian was pregnant with her brother-in-law Kanye West’s child. This was also a totally bogus story. Some outlets will do whatever it takes to entice readers, even if it means lying to them.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.