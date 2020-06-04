Did Khloe Kardashian Get "Knocked Up" By A Stranger?

Whether or not Kardashian was engaging in “booty calls” is nobody’s business but her’s, first of all. Second of all, the total bait and switch pulled by the tabloid at the very beginning of the article destroys almost all credibility this outlet might have had. Why claim on the cover and in the headline that Khloe Kardashian has been “knocked up by a stranger,” if all the article is about is speculation on why her getting knocked up by a stranger would be bad? The reason tabloids do this and other sneaky tricks is to fool readers into believing it has information that it has literally no way of knowing. Also, it’s a bit of a stretch to call Tristan Thompson a “deadbeat,” since he, by all accounts, especially Kardashian’s, is a very involved parent when it comes to his daughter, as well as his son from a previous relationship.