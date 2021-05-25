Did Kelly Osbourne Get Plastic Surgery? Fans Wonder After She Posts Stunning Selfie

Kelly Osbourne has had a heck of a year. She’s been very open about her 85-pound weight loss, and about her struggles with sobriety, after admitted she relapsed recently after four years on the wagon. A couple of days ago, the daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne posted a selfie that immediately had trolls accusing her of going under the knife. Here’s what we know.

A Transformation?

Osbourne, long known for taking after her mother in being unafraid to speak her mind, no matter how controversial, posted a simple selfie on Instagram. The former reality star looks great, with her purple hair up in two little buns. It’s a dramatic photo and fans weren’t wrong when they talked about how different Osbourne looks after her weight loss. She’s not the same girl she was when she rose to fame on The Osbournes almost two decades ago. Some fans thought she looked a little too different.

“What happened to her face?” said one commenter. Another was more blunt, writing “Amazing what surgery can do,” sparking another Instagram user to claim it must be photoshop. While Osbourne has admitted she got gastric sleeve surgery before her weight loss, she immediately rebuked the notion she’s had plastic surgery on her face. She posted a video on Instagram disputing the claims.

Fighting Back

In the short video, taken while getting her hair and makeup done, she said, “I just want to bring up a topic that you guys are all talking about, because I’m always really honest and really upfront about what I’ve done to my body and who I am.” She then addressed the claims specifically, saying, “I have not had plastic surgery. I’ve never done anything to my face,” but does concede, “other than a couple of injections in my lips, in my jaw, and in my forehead.” She wraps up the video by thanking them for the “compliment.”

Kelly Osbourne and the rest of her family are regular fodder for the tabloids, something they know all too well. It seems here, Osbourne just wanted to nip this in the bud, although we here at Gossip Cop expect there still could be some tall tales created by the gossip media based on the posts. We shall see.

