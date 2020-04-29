Did Katie Holmes Spend $200K On A Birthday Trip For Suri Cruise?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

One year ago, a tabloid alleged Katie Holmes spent $200,000 when she took her daughter, Suri Cruise, to Paris. That did not happen. Gossip Cop investigated the story and corrected it at the time. Now, 365 days later, it’s evident that the magazine had no idea what it was talking about.

On April 29, 2019, Woman’s Day alleged that Holmes spent an abundant amount of money when she flew Suri and two of her friends out to Paris for Suri’s 13th birthday. The publication claimed that the actress blew $200,000 on fancy meals, first-class flights, and five-star hotels.

“It was every teenage girl’s dream come true,” a supposed insider told the outlet. The so-called insider said that Holmes has tried to instill in Suri not to take anything for granted but made an exception for her birthday. “This was a special weekend. And Katie made that clear,” the dubious source added.

While it was true that Katie Holmes treated her daughter to a lavish trip for her birthday, the actress did not spend nearly as much as the tabloid claimed. If Holmes was trying to instill a certain value in Suri, why would she spend that much money in one go? Also, how would this “source” know exactly how much the actress paid for specific meals and hotel stays?

The whole account just didn’t add up. Furthermore, Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for Holmes, who confirmed the article was untrue and “nuts.” We dismissed the silly story when it came out, and that dismissal holds true today.

It wasn’t a surprise that Woman’s Day was wrong given that the outlet has been proven to be unreliable in the past. A few weeks before this story came out, Gossip Cop debunked the magazine’s false claim that Katie Holmes was looking to adopt a brother for Suri. The publication asserted that when Holmes and her daughter visited Syrian refugees in Greece, the actress was to looking to adopt an orphaned 7-year-old boy. The only piece of truth to the story was that Holmes and Suri did visit Greece, but it wasn’t to look for a brother for Suri. The article was completely fabricated.

In May 2018, Gossip Cop busted Woman’s Day for incorrectly stating that Holmes was hiding a baby bump. The story was concocted after the Mad Money star was seen wearing baggy clothes around New York City. This prompted the magazine to claim the actress was hiding a supposed baby bump. The outlet also insisted that the star could’ve been pregnant by her Dawson’s Creek costar, Joshua Jackson, or her former partner, Jamie Foxx. The entire article was bogus. Gossip Cop checked with a rep for Holmes, who confirmed that the actress was not pregnant. It was just another fake story from the publication.