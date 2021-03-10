Did Katie Holmes Hook Up With Lenny Kravitz?

The two things that Katie Holmes and Nicole Kidman have in common are acting and Tom Cruise. Last year, a tabloid claimed that there may have been another man that bound Holmes and Kidman together— Lenny Kravitz. Gossip Cop is revisiting the report that alleged that Holmes and Kravitz got together.

Katie Holmes’ Hot Fling With Lenny Kravitz

Last March, Woman’s Day declared that Holmes had a hot hookup with Lenny Kravitz at a Paris Fashion Week afterparty. For those who may not remember, Kravitz and Nicole Kidman were briefly engaged, which would make things a little awkward for Holmes if she did have a fling with Kravitz. Gossip Cop, however, wasn’t so quick to believe the report. Still, a source claimed that the Dawson’s Creek star “threw caution to the wind” when she ran into Kravitz at a Fashion Week party and supposedly told friends she “had a wonderful time with him.”

“Katie was pretty coy about this stuff, but you can tell something went down. I bet she hooked up with him… everyone has their fingers crossed it will turn into something more,” a sketchy insider tattled to the magazine. So did Holmes hook up with Kravitz? Or was this “insider” just making wild assumptions?

Katie Holmes And Lenny Kravitz Were Just Victims

Gossip Cop had learned that the entire narrative was not true. Rather than rely on the misleading words of an unreliable source, we ran the report by a rep for Katie Holmes. The actress’ spokesperson laughed off the absurd story at the time. The magazine used Holmes being in Paris at the same time as Lenny Kravitz to its advantage and tried to use that to sell a phony tale.

Because both Holmes and Kravitz are well-known celebrities, it’s only natural that they would cross paths, but this doesn’t mean they’re going to “hook up.” Also, the only person the actress has been romantically linked to since her breakup with Jamie Foxx is Emilio Vitolo Jr., and the Batman Begins star is still dating him. Nonetheless, the tabloids have continued to rag on Holmes’ personal life, but Gossip Cop has busted several of these incorrect accounts.

Why We Don’t Trust The Tabloids

About five months ago, Woman’s Day alleged that Katie Holmes was already expecting a baby with Emilio Vitolo Jr. Gossip Cop corrected the story at the time, and if the actress was expecting, she would be heavily pregnant by now — which she isn’t. The same outlet also asserted that Holmes and Vitolo were planning to wed just months after going public with their relationship. Gossip Cop explained that this was also a false narrative. When it comes to celebrities’ love lives, Gossip Cop learned long ago that tabloids aren’t the most trustworthy source.

