Did Katie Holmes Dump Jamie Foxx Because He Refused To Have A Baby With Her?

The so-called insider continued, saying that the actress was “desperate” to give her teenage daughter, Suri Cruise, a sibling before it was too late. The questionable insider added that Holmes was initially “reluctant” to have a baby with Foxx because of his reputation as a so-called “skirt-chaser,” but she felt that the actor reached a new level of maturity and was ready to be the “father of her child.” For this unnamed insider to claim Foxx wasn’t ready to be a dad when he is already a father to two daughters — Corrine, 26, and Anelise, 10 — is a bit far-fetched. Also, this dubious insider claiming that Holmes was “demanding” Foxx give her a child was also overdramatic, but we can’t say that we were surprised.