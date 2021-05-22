Did Kanye West’s Junk Food Habit Contribute To Kim Kardashian’s Unhappiness?

Whenever two celebrities divorce, tabloids start circling like vultures and the gossip magazines have been feasting on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship for the last couple of years. An article from last year claimed that the reality TV star was disgusted by her rapper husband’s eating habits. Gossip Cop investigates the claim.

Was Kardashian Mad At West For Daily Fast Food Visits?

“Confined Kanye’s Pig-Outs Driving Kim Krazy!” the Globe headline reads. According to the accompanying article, West was binge eating more in quarantine and avoiding his family responsibilities which were interfering with Kardashian’s workouts. “She’s finding it so tough to do half as much exercise as she’s used to. Kim can’t even get through 50 crunches in their home gym before she hears the kids calling out for her,” an insider told the outlet, while also alleging West has not been working out at all.

The outlet claims that West was “[stuffing] his face with McDonald’s nearly every day and [wolfing] down tons of sugary snacks.” The non-stop fast-food is apparently affecting Kim’s own waistline, telling friends it was hard to stay healthy when her husband and kids want less than nutritious foods. “She’s convinced her leggings are tighter than they used to be.”

Did His Eating Habits Lead To The Divorce?

It’s important to remember that this story came out before Kardashian filed for divorce from West and that his erratic behavior and deteriorating mental health are said to be partly to blame. Granted “disordered and binge eating” could be a factor in the separation, but definitely not the sole cause. The former couple also lived apart for most of 2020 and for that reason Gossip Cop deems the story false.

It is true that West has always had a love of fast food, vocally proclaiming on Twitter that McDonald’s was his favorite. He even wrote a poem in a 2016 magazine in homage to the restaurant. The musician bought 10 Fatburger locations in Chicago in 2008, so his love of a fast-food burger runs deep. However, it is worth noting that the photos chosen for the article show West eating in an unflattering angle and light. In the one photo he is carrying a McDonald’s bag, the mogul looks like his normal self, not as rotund as the article claims.

Tabloids love to create drama surrounding celebrities’ weight. A few days ago Gossip Cop busted a story claiming Will Smith and Mark Wahlberg were both at risk for diabetes after weight gains. Another claimed West was pushing 300 pounds now that Kardashian is not there to “oversee Kanye’s gobbling.”

