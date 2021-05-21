Gossip Cop

Did Kanye West Skip Son Psalm’s Second Birthday Party?

Brianna Morton
2:45 pm, May 21, 2021
Kim Kardashian threw a huge party in honor of her son Psalm’s second birthday, but although there were plenty of familiar faces in attendance, one face in particular was noticeably missing. Kanye West, who is in the midst of a divorce from Kardashian, wasn’t shown in the photos of the happy occasion that the reality star posted to her Instagram page. With rumors abounding that the two no longer speak directly to each other or meet face-to-face during custody exchanges, this appears to be further proof that the former couple’s relationship continues to devolve. 

Psalm West recently turned 2 years old, and his mom threw him an epic construction-themed birthday party to celebrate. Kim Kardashian went all out for her youngest child’s birthday, which included plenty of activities for the little tyke to choose from. There was a real crane holding up a sign that spelled out Psalm’s name. There was a sandbox filled with toy construction vehicles to play around with, which Psalm’s older brother, Saint, took full advantage of. 

Everyone’s Here, But Where’s Kanye West?

All of Kardashian’s four children, including daughters North and Chicago, were present and accounted for, but their dad, Kanye West, was nowhere to be seen. Kardashian didn’t include many crowd shots in her upload, but it was hard not to notice that West wasn’t around to celebrate his baby boy’s entrance to toddlerhood. The divorce between West and Kardashian, like many other personal events in the reality star’s life, played out on a global stage. 

It all began last summer when, during what Kardashian later referred to as a bipolar episode, West revealed sensitive family information about the couple’s eldest child during a campaign event for his failed presidential run. Over the last year, the couple largely lived separately, with Kardashian remaining in California where her family filmed Keeping Up with the Kardashians and West staying in his Jackson Hole, Wyoming ranch. Though the couple made several attempts at repairing their marriage, Kardashian ultimately filed for divorce from the rapper in February of this year. 

West has not publicly commented on the ongoing divorce, though alleged sources have indicated that the separation hasn’t been entirely amicable. West has reportedly blocked Kardashian from calling him directly and instead insists that she contact a member of his security team whenever she needs to get in contact with him. The two also avoid each other during custody exchanges, so it’s not entirely surprising that even Psalm’s birthday couldn’t bring the exes together.

