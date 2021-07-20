Did Kanye West Compare Living With Kim Kardashian To Being In ‘Prison’ In ‘Diss Track’ From Upcoming Album ‘Donda?’

Did Kanye West refer to his life with estranged wife Kim Kardashian as a “prison” and say that he had to “escape” in a new song from his soon-to-be-released album Donda? Several gossip sites have claimed the controversial rapper made a diss track about his life with Kardashian which was previewed at a recent listening party. Gossip Cop can clarify the rumor.

Kanye West Dedicates ‘Diss Track’ To Kim Kardashian?

MediaTakeOut was one of several gossip blogs that claimed rapper Kanye West penned a diss track and dedicated it to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The site ran an article titled, “Kanye Makes Kim K DISS TRACK: Says Marriage Was ‘Prison’ & She ‘Took Everything’!!”

The disreputable blog pulled its information from Sun, which purported to have testimony from sources who attended the listening party for West’s upcoming album, Donda, which is named for the rapper’s late mother. “It’s a very deep, sad song about Kanye, with him reflecting on his marriage with Kim,” the alleged source told the outlet.

“He talks about the kids and mentions her taking everything. After he played this song he paused for like, two minutes, and cried. It was really somber.” MTO News went on to claim that it had access to lyrics from the song, which reportedly were, “Tell the assassins I escaped from Calabasas.” The rapper was supposedly comparing his and Kardashian’s marital home to a prison, which he “escaped.” The site included a video a purported attendee shared to Twitter, but the short clip doesn’t include the lines the outlet referenced.

Other Sources Claim That’s Not The Case

The blog’s take on the lyrics contains a lot of conjecture and very few facts. Other, more reputable, sources seem to agree with our assessment. Page Six cited multiple sources that insisted that West didn’t go negative when it came to his raps about Kardashian, who is the mother of his four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

One source told the outlet, “Kanye actually played the song for Kim personally before the listening party,” an insider close to the former couple explained. “It’s emotional and personal. Not negative at all.”

Former Couple Focused On Co-Parenting

Though the relationship between Kardashian and West was decidedly frosty following the reality star’s divorce filing, relations seem to have improved in recent months as the two concentrate on peacefully co-parenting their kids. In fact, the entire family recently went on a trip to San Francisco and during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion show, Kardashian had nothing but good things to say about her ex.

“That was my friend first and foremost for a long time, so I can’t see that going away,” the reality star and law student told host Andy Cohen. “I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.” There’s no doubt that West probably discussed his marriage to Kardashian on the album, which reportedly covers the last two, tumultuous years of West’s life, including his run for president of the United States.

It is doubtful, however, that the rapper added a “diss track” about Kardashian, especially considering the fact that the two seem more determined than ever to present a united parental front for their children. Their romance may have ended, but their partnership when it comes to their four children will continue forever.

