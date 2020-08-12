Did Julia Roberts Save Her Marriage With Plastic Surgery?

The unnamed source continued the actress’s love life with her husband “needed some help, so Julia's bitten the bullet to spice things up.” The dubious source also purported the Pretty Woman star also got a face-lift and lip fillers so she could “regain her youthful looks” and prevent Moder from looking at younger women. Perhaps, the outlet should’ve done its research before creating such a fabricated piece. Gossip Cop dismissed the bogus story-line when it came out after we investigated the ridiculous story. Roberts never got any kind of cosmetic surgery and she wasn’t desperate to save her marriage.