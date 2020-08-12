Did Julia Roberts Save Her Marriage With Plastic Surgery?

Exactly 365 days ago, a tabloid claimed Julia Roberts was so desperate to save her marriage, she resorted to getting plastic surgery. Gossip Cop looked into the bogus story and found it to be completely fabricated. It’s sickening how far these tabloids will go just to get a story out. Let’s take a look back at this phony tale.
Last summer, NW magazine proclaimed Julia Roberts got numerous nips and tucks in hopes of repairing her marriage to Danny Moder. The publication asserted Roberts was going on a surgery spree to reignite the spark she had with her husband. A supposed insider told the outlet Roberts "went from a C-cup to a DD,” adding, “She is way perkier and it's no secret that this is an area of her body which has given her a lot of insecurity in the past."
The unnamed source continued the actress’s love life with her husband “needed some help, so Julia's bitten the bullet to spice things up.” The dubious source also purported the Pretty Woman star also got a face-lift and lip fillers so she could “regain her youthful looks” and prevent Moder from looking at younger women. Perhaps, the outlet should’ve done its research before creating such a fabricated piece. Gossip Cop dismissed the bogus story-line when it came out after we investigated the ridiculous story. Roberts never got any kind of cosmetic surgery and she wasn’t desperate to save her marriage.
The actress has spoken out against plastic surgery in the past. In a 2014 interview when speaking on her collaboration with the beauty company, Lancome, the actress stated: "By Hollywood standards, I guess I've already taken a big risk in not having had a face-lift. I've told Lancome that I want to be an aging model - so they have to keep me for at least five more years until I'm over 50." Clearly the actress has no problem aging gracefully.
Plus, Gossip Cop has corrected several false accounts about Julia Roberts’ marriage to Danny Moder being in trouble. In November of last year, we busted the same magazine for incorrectly stating Roberts and Moder were getting a $200 million divorce. The untrustworthy tabloid proclaimed after the couple had an epic fight on her 52nd birthday, and divorce was coming soon for the two. Gossip Cop, however, found no evidence to coincide with what the outlet was trying to convey.
A month later, we exposed the publication for alleging Roberts was wasting away as her marriage hanging by a thread. A tipster told the outlet Roberts’ health was deteriorating as the “toxic state” of her marriage continued to take a toll on her. Gossip Cop had just corrected the notion that Roberts and Moder's marriage was in crisis. Additionally, the actress was seen looking happy and healthy around the same time this bogus report came out.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.