Did Julia Roberts Leave Her Husband For Richard Gere?

Last year, a tabloid tried to recreate Pretty Woman and Runaway Bride when it alleged that Julia Roberts was going to leave her husband for Richard Gere. This was just a figment of the tabloid’s imagination. The former co-stars don’t have feelings for one another. Gossip Cop busted the bogus tale at the time. Looking back, it’s apparent the magazine was trying to stir up some messy drama.
On June 19, 2019, OK! alleged that Julia Roberts was “secretly in love” with Richard Gere. The unreliable publication contended that Roberts's marriage to Danny Moder was crumbling, and she was never able to get over her “intense chemistry and bond” with Gere. A so-called source told the magazine Roberts' “powerful connection” with Gere has “caused a problem in her marriage.”
"Richard's always been the one that Julia's turned to in tough times, and she feels like no one knows her as he does. Julia can't help but wonder if she should've been with Richard all along,” the alleged insider added. The questionable tipster went on to state that friends of the actress believed she would leave her husband for Gere if he’d have her. "Julia knows she'd be risking it all for love, and the word is, she thinks it might be worth it... People have always thought she's secretly in love with him,” the dubious insider told the publication.
Even though Gere is married to Alejandra Silva, the tabloid asserted he was playing with fire being so “close” to his former co-star. "If Julia ends up back on the market, it might cause Richard to question his relationship. Everyone has always thought that [Roberts and Gere] were perfect for each other. It will certainly be an interesting few months — especially if Julia does pull the trigger on her marriage,” the phony tipster concluded.
The reason why Gossip Cop dubbed this unnamed “insider” phony was because the story was completely fabricated. Gossip Cop has corrected the narrative that Julia Roberts was not leaving her husband of nearly two decades several times before. Roberts has even spoken out about how the rumors about her marriage “hurt” her. "Because I'm so proud of my marriage... there's so much happiness wrapped up in what we've found together,” the actress told Harper’s Bazaar. And again, Richard Gere is happily married to his wife. In short, there wasn’t an Edward Lewis and Vivian Ward love affair happening last year and still isn’t to this day.
The tabloids seem to love to insinuate that Roberts is having problems with her husband. Earlier this year, Gossip Cop busted the unreliable outlet for falsely claiming that Julia Roberts was fighting to maintain her marriage to Danny Moder. The bogus story had no actual proof that Roberts and Moder were having any marital problems, but once again, the tabloid just wanted to create unnecessary problems between the couple.
Before this, we debunked the magazine for asserting that Roberts' marriage was “back on track” after a trip to Hawaii. The publication took a simple family vacation and turned into a dramatic tale but insinuating the trip “reignited” the spark between the couple. However, as we proved, Roberts and Moder’s relationship was just fine.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.