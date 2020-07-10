Did Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Get Married At A Lavish Beach Wedding In September?

Last summer, a tabloid claimed that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez would be getting married in a $17 million beach ceremony. Gossip Cop busted that bogus claim one year ago today. Today, the story remains just as false as it was then.
Lopez and Rodriguez announced their engagement in March 2019, and from the outset tabloids had used the commitment as an excuse to make up nonsense about their forthcoming nuptials. In July of last year, Star published an article alleging that the two would be getting married in September at their Malibu home in a ridiculously expensive ceremony. “Jen knows exactly what she wants; she expects nothing less than perfection,” a suspicious tipster told the outlet. “At this rate, it’s going to be a $17 million affair – and she isn’t blinking an eye.”
The story was blatantly false. In various interviews, Lopez had stated that she hadn’t even started planning her wedding and that she was in “no rush” to tie the knot. “We really see this as something that’s gonna be forever, and we’re gonna just take our time and do it right,” she told Entertainment Tonight. Additionally, a source close to the couple confirmed for Gossip Cop that the story was totally untrue.
And, of course, the passing year has proved our source right. Not only did Lopez and Rodriguez not get married in September, they still have yet to exchange vows. Their wedding, which was planned for THIS summer, is now on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “There’s no planning right now,” Lopez told People. “You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out. Look, we’re waiting on the edge of our seats for this wedding just like the rest of you, but like so many awesome things right now it’s just going to take a bit of time.
Jennifer Lopez has always been something of a tabloid fixture, and so it’s no surprise that Star has continued to publish falsehoods about her in the passing months since we first debunked this story. That September, apparently forgetting that Lopez was supposed to be tying the knot, the magazine falsely claimed that Lopez was “already planning” her Oscars acceptance speech for her role in Hustlers. But as Gossip Cop noted, Lopez had already responded to the Hustlers Oscars buzz, saying, “it’s flattering, but I don’t get my hopes up.” We’re honestly pretty disappointed she didn’t get a nomination, but the star herself wasn’t planning anything at the time.
In January of this year, Gossip Cop debunked a story from the tabloid about how Lopez was keeping her fiancé on a “tight leash.” The outlet alleged that “Jennifer always had Alex eating out of her hand, but it’s gone up a level – or three – recently… Alex doesn’t have a say in anything.” Again, the story was clearly untrue: In a recent interview, Lopez explained that one of the things she loved about Rodriguez was his “drive” and “ambition.” “We’re both super hard workers,” she said, adding: “we have a tremendous amount of respect for each other.” Lopez may be driven and focused, but so is the man she chose to marry.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.