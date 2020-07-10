Did Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Get Married At A Lavish Beach Wedding In September?

And, of course, the passing year has proved our source right. Not only did Lopez and Rodriguez not get married in September, they still have yet to exchange vows. Their wedding, which was planned for THIS summer, is now on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “There’s no planning right now,” Lopez told People. “You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out. Look, we’re waiting on the edge of our seats for this wedding just like the rest of you, but like so many awesome things right now it’s just going to take a bit of time.