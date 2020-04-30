Did Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodrigeuz Adopt A Baby From Puerto Rico?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

A year ago, a tabloid claimed Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez adopted a baby from Puerto Rico. This did not happen. Gossip Cop busted the phony article at the time. Looking back, the magazine’s claim looks even sillier.

On April 30, 2019, NW asserted Lopez and Rodriguez were “eager” to have a child together. A so-called source told the publication, “Jen wants them to have a child of their own and doesn’t like leaving things to chance. She’s aware that at her age [49] it could take years of IVF. She feels like they’re in a position to help a child in need and wants to adopt from Puerto Rico, where she has a family.”

The supposed insider added Rodriguez was “on board” and “wants a baby of their own to help bring the two families together.” The anonymous source further asserted that the baby would give Rodriguez’s two daughters and Lopez’s twins, “a reason to bond.” The only piece of truth to the story is that Lopez said she would like to have more children with Rodriguez. The singer revealed in an interview with People, “I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan but I would like to try. I’m so open to it!” The rest of the tabloid’s narrative was incorrect.

It’s been a year since the story came out, and the two have not made any announcement about adopting a child. Additionally, the couple’s children from their previous relationships have already bonded, so the idea that the engaged couple would have to adopt a baby to make them closer doesn’t make sense. Gossip Cop debunked the bogus story when it came out. Furthermore, it’s hard to believe anything the unreliable publication states since it’s been wrong before.

Earlier this year, Gossip Cop busted NW for falsely claiming Lopez asked Megan Markle to be a bridesmaid at her wedding to Rodriguez. The outlet contended Markle was “stunned” but was “honored” and that Lopez’s guest would have to sign a non-disclosure agreement if she attended. The entire article was made-up. The tabloid created the story after Markle and Lopez were spotted sitting next to each other at a JP Morgan summit in Miami.

Last year, we debunked the outlet for incorrectly stating Lopez was dumping Rodriguez for Ben Affleck. The publication asserted Lopez was “in constant contact” with Affleck and her relationship with Rodriguez was “hanging by the thread.” The article was false. Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for Affleck who confirmed that there was no truth to the story at the time.