Did Jennifer Garner And John Miller Have A Wedding At The End Of Summer?

Jennifer Garner’s relationship with John Miller has been a hot topic for the tabloids. While the actress hasn’t spoken much about the romance, the unreliable magazines have made inaccurate claims about the couple. Last summer, for example, a tabloid alleged Garner was going to wed Miller at the end of the summer. Gossip Cop investigated the story and found it to be untrue. Here’s a look back at the bogus tale.
Last summer, In Touch, asserted Garner was ready to marry Miller. First, the tabloid claimed the couple set a date for the wedding to take place at the end of the summer, but then switches its narrative by stating the wedding could be pushed to early fall instead. This was an instant red flag for Gossip Cop when we looked into the story.
From there, the supposed insider was quoted stating, “Jen's excited. She wants to be a wife again - the commitment of marriage is important to her, and she trusts that John will be a good husband and stepfather to her three kids with Ben Affleck." This sketchy insider added that Affleck “approved” of his ex-wife’s relationship with Miller, purporting, "They met a couple of times and got along well. Jen has his blessing."
Since the story came out a year ago, and no such wedding ever took place, it’s evident the story was fabricated. At the time, Gossip Cop ran the story by a source close to Garner who confirmed the story was fabricated. We were told that Garner wasn’t even making plans to wed Miller. Once again, the tabloids had misled it’s readers and stretched the truth in regards to Garner’s personal life.
Another example of this is a story from OK!, which is the sister publication of In Touch. We busted the magazine in March 2019 for alleging Garner was going to be a pregnant bride. The publication claimed the actress was expecting a baby and was planning a “dream wedding” for her and Miller. None of this was remotely true. The actress was never pregnant or planning a wedding. Gossip Cop dismissed the incorrect report when it came out.
Most recently, we busted In Touch for claiming Garner forbade Ana de Armas from meeting her children. The magazine asserted Garner was against letting de Armas meet her and Affleck’s three kids. In an attempt to make the story more dramatic, the outlet alleged Affleck would still do it without Garner knowing about it. Gossip Cop corrected the bogus story after finding the story to be false.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.